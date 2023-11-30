'HAHAHAHA!' Guess Who Helped Prep Gavin Newsom for Tonight's DeSantis Debate

Catherine Herridge Drops DAMNING Email That Could Well and Truly END the Biden...
Doug P.  |  1:50 PM on November 30, 2023
Michael Snyder/Northwest Florida Daily News via AP

Tonight, two governors -- one of them a presidential candidate and the other trying to set the stage to do so at some point -- will square off in a debate:

In what may be the most unorthodox match-up of the 2024 presidential primary campaign to date, Florida governor and GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis and California's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom, who is not running for president, will face each other Thursday night in a debate moderated by Fox News' Sean Hannity. 

At 9 p.m. ET, the two will be taking part in what Fox News is billing as "The Great Red vs. Blue State Debate." The two will debate for 90 minutes in Alpharetta, Georgia, and then will each speak to the press afterward. 

According to some, Gov. Newsom might have had a "secret weapon" for debate prep.

This one comes with a beverage warning. Ready?

Ok, here you go: 

Seriously? Isn't that a little like having Ray Finkle help prepare your new kicker for the upcoming big game?

Hopefully Newsom heeds ALL of Fried's advice.

There's only one way it could have been a little less worse for Team Newsom:

LOL!

We can't stop laughing. 

*** 

