'HAHAHAHA!' Guess Who Helped Prep Gavin Newsom for Tonight's DeSantis Debate

Tonight, two governors -- one of them a presidential candidate and the other trying to set the stage to do so at some point -- will square off in a debate:

In what may be the most unorthodox match-up of the 2024 presidential primary campaign to date, Florida governor and GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis and California's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom, who is not running for president, will face each other Thursday night in a debate moderated by Fox News' Sean Hannity. At 9 p.m. ET, the two will be taking part in what Fox News is billing as "The Great Red vs. Blue State Debate." The two will debate for 90 minutes in Alpharetta, Georgia, and then will each speak to the press afterward.

According to some, Gov. Newsom might have had a "secret weapon" for debate prep.

This one comes with a beverage warning. Ready?

Ok, here you go:

Seriously? Isn't that a little like having Ray Finkle help prepare your new kicker for the upcoming big game?

How much did she lose by? I mean she couldn’t even make it out of the gate. This is hysterical! — DelilahM (@delilahmused) November 30, 2023

Gavin is taking pointers from the lady that lost to the guy that lost to @GovRonDeSantis by nearly 20 points.



💀 https://t.co/pYVNN5fIdE — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) November 30, 2023

Hopefully Newsom heeds ALL of Fried's advice.

No better prep for a debate then the woman who lost against former Republican Charlie Crist in her own party who then got stomped by the guy you’re prepping against. https://t.co/mDQeYNaJhB — Croaky Caiman 🐊🇺🇸 (@InstaGator2024) November 30, 2023

There's only one way it could have been a little less worse for Team Newsom:

LOL!

This is too funny. 😂 — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) November 30, 2023

We can't stop laughing.

