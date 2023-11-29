WH Spinning @JoeBiden Post About Israel & Gaza Makes You Wonder Who REALLY Wrote It

After the October 7th Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel, the message from the Biden White House was "We stand with Israel" unequivocally:

We stand with Israel. pic.twitter.com/W6MS8pf2EX — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 11, 2023

Since then the White House has obviously been trying somewhat to appease the Hamas-supporting wing of the Democrat Party. Which leads us to this post yesterday from the @JoeBiden account.

Try and make any sense whatsoever out of this gibberish:

Hamas unleashed a terrorist attack because they fear nothing more than Israelis and Palestinians living side by side in peace.



To continue down the path of terror, violence, killing, and war is to give Hamas what they seek.



We can’t do that. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 28, 2023

Pivot in progress!

It took about 2 months for Pres Biden to turn 180…from having Israel’s back, to demanding that Israel give up its mission to destroy Hamas. pic.twitter.com/KTBGgiXkBi — David Asman (@DavidAsmanfox) November 29, 2023

As we've seen before, it can be kind of amazing how the White House will later come out and remind us that the things the president says do not necessarily represent the official U.S. position on any particular issue. This seems to be one of those times:

BREAKING @J_Insider via @GSDeutch: Top WH official tells JI that a Biden tweet criticizing violence in the Middle East "is not a change in policy."



WH official reiterates Biden’s support for Israel’s war against Hamas in new interview.https://t.co/rVwV97elPm — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) November 29, 2023

The only thing that people seem to be sure of is that the above X post wasn't written by Joe Biden, which would explain the mixed messages:

The reason there are several mixed messages coming out of this WH is because Joe Biden is not in command of things and just about everyone knows it. https://t.co/HsT5vg4z5v — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 29, 2023

Joe Biden didn't send that tweet. Biden likely didn't even know about that post. That's a staff doing as they please because they know they can. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 29, 2023

That tweet about "war and violence is what Hamas wants" sounds like it was written by a 28 year old Harvard grad. So is Joe Biden running things or is Andrew Bates and Neera Tanden? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 29, 2023

And the post makes no sense whatsoever, which would mean Karine Jean-Pierre could have written it as well.

Fair enough.



How'd the tweet get cleared? In a normal office comms checks with policy before hitting send. Is that not happenening at the White House because kids are in charge? (Believable). Or was it cleared but doesn't reflect what the President thinks? (Also believable). https://t.co/H4QkltpHxU — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) November 29, 2023

Perhaps Peter Doocy will ask KJP about it this afternoon so she can insist the president has been "very clear" from day one.

This whole statement makes no sense at all. — Eli Klein (@TheEliKlein) November 28, 2023

At least they're staying somewhat consistent across the board.

***

