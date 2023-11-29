DHS Secretary Gives Away the Game Plan Dems Have Been Working on for...
Hunter Biden's Paintings Have Entered the Chat About US Citizen Hamas Released
Now What Could Have Triggered THAT Response? Researcher Claims Terrorists Arrested by Isra...
BBC Promotes New Documentary About Julius Caesar and Boy Does it Look Terrible
Brian Stelter's New Book on Fox News 'Selling Well Below Expectations'
You Love to See It: Deadspin Bully Gets Bullied Into Deleting His Bullying...
Chuck Schumer: GOP 'Dangerously' Trying to Tie Ukraine Aid to 'Hard-Right Border Policy'
Governor 'Deville' Whitmer Apparently Wants The People and The Puppies of Michigan To...
State Rep. Says Rightward Shift in Gen Z Men Is Sexism
Jon Lovitz Stands Up To Anti-Semitism
Fox News Reports Taxpayers Pay $451 Billion per Year for Illegal Immigrants
Resting Grinch Face ... Pro-Hamas Group Tries To Steal Christmas During Capitol Tree...
Pallywood Strikes Again! Chief of Comms of Human Rights Watchdog Caught LYING About...
Symbolism Alert: Much Like America's Standing in the World, The National Christmas Tree...

WH Spinning @JoeBiden Post About Israel & Gaza Makes You Wonder Who REALLY Wrote It

Doug P.  |  9:12 AM on November 29, 2023
Meme

After the October 7th Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel, the message from the Biden White House was "We stand with Israel" unequivocally:

Advertisement

Since then the White House has obviously been trying somewhat to appease the Hamas-supporting wing of the Democrat Party. Which leads us to this post yesterday from the @JoeBiden account.

Try and make any sense whatsoever out of this gibberish: 

Pivot in progress!

As we've seen before, it can be kind of amazing how the White House will later come out and remind us that the things the president says do not necessarily represent the official U.S. position on any particular issue. This seems to be one of those times:

Recommended

BBC Promotes New Documentary About Julius Caesar and Boy Does it Look Terrible
Coucy
Advertisement

The only thing that people seem to be sure of is that the above X post wasn't written by Joe Biden, which would explain the mixed messages: 

And the post makes no sense whatsoever, which would mean Karine Jean-Pierre could have written it as well.

Advertisement

Perhaps Peter Doocy will ask KJP about it this afternoon so she can insist the president has been "very clear" from day one.

At least they're staying somewhat consistent across the board.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BBC Promotes New Documentary About Julius Caesar and Boy Does it Look Terrible
Coucy
Now What Could Have Triggered THAT Response? Researcher Claims Terrorists Arrested by Israel are Hostages
Chad Felix Greene
You Love to See It: Deadspin Bully Gets Bullied Into Deleting His Bullying Tweet
Coucy
Governor 'Deville' Whitmer Apparently Wants The People and The Puppies of Michigan To Freeze
justmindy
State Rep. Says Rightward Shift in Gen Z Men Is Sexism
Brett T.
DHS Secretary Gives Away the Game Plan Dems Have Been Working on for 30 Years
Twitchy Video

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BBC Promotes New Documentary About Julius Caesar and Boy Does it Look Terrible Coucy
Advertisement