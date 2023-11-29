Forbes Honors Dylan Mulvaney on '30 Under 30' Business Leaders List
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona Botches Ronald Reagan Quote
Shocker! DOJ's Search Warrant for Trump's Twitter Account Wasn't ONLY About Trump
DHS Secretary Gives Away the Game Plan Dems Have Been Working on for...
Hunter Biden's Paintings Have Entered the Chat About US Citizen Hamas Released
WH Spinning @JoeBiden Post About Israel & Gaza Makes You Wonder Who REALLY...
Now What Could Have Triggered THAT Response? Researcher Claims Terrorists Arrested by Isra...
BBC Promotes New Documentary About Julius Caesar and Boy Does it Look Terrible
Brian Stelter's New Book on Fox News 'Selling Well Below Expectations'
You Love to See It: Deadspin Bully Gets Bullied Into Deleting His Bullying...
Chuck Schumer: GOP 'Dangerously' Trying to Tie Ukraine Aid to 'Hard-Right Border Policy'
Governor 'Deville' Whitmer Apparently Wants The People and The Puppies of Michigan To...
State Rep. Says Rightward Shift in Gen Z Men Is Sexism
Jon Lovitz Stands Up To Anti-Semitism

MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski Says Everybody Knows a Person Who Has Suffered Like Hunter Biden

Doug P.  |  12:46 PM on November 29, 2023
Meme

President Biden's approval numbers are dismal on most topics, especially the economy, but just imagine where they might be if there weren't so many people in the media working 24/7 to bury the truth. 

Advertisement

The media also goes out of its way to keep the narrative about Joe Biden's son from being too much of a burden for the president. When it comes to that, MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski is doing her part: 

Really?

Hunter Biden reportedly currently lives in an expensive Malibu rental home: 

Hunter Biden has a new Malibu rental with an art studio, according to reports. 

The 51-year-old, who detailed his battle with cocaine and alcohol addictions in his book “Beautiful Things,” moved into the pad with his wife, South African model and filmmaker Melissa Cohen, and their 1-year-old son, Beau Jr., he told Artnet earlier this month. 

The rental was listed for $20,000 a month in April, and the listing was removed on May 10, two months ago, signaling that a rental agreement had been reached (though TMZ reported that the rental began four months ago when the property was first listed).

Recommended

Shocker! DOJ's Search Warrant for Trump's Twitter Account Wasn't ONLY About Trump
Doug P.
Advertisement

Another report says the Secret Service is shelling out $30,000 a month in taxpayer dollars to rent a home near Hunter. 

We should all "suffer" so much. 

Poor kid!

North Korean state media would be embarrassed.

That becomes the most obvious when the media refers to Hunter as Joe Biden's "child."

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Shocker! DOJ's Search Warrant for Trump's Twitter Account Wasn't ONLY About Trump
Doug P.
DHS Secretary Gives Away the Game Plan Dems Have Been Working on for 30 Years
Twitchy Video
WH Spinning @JoeBiden Post About Israel & Gaza Makes You Wonder Who REALLY Wrote It
Doug P.
Governor 'Deville' Whitmer Apparently Wants The People and The Puppies of Michigan To Freeze
justmindy
BBC Promotes New Documentary About Julius Caesar and Boy Does it Look Terrible
Coucy
State Rep. Says Rightward Shift in Gen Z Men Is Sexism
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Shocker! DOJ's Search Warrant for Trump's Twitter Account Wasn't ONLY About Trump Doug P.
Advertisement