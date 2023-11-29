MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski Says Everybody Knows a Person Who Has Suffered Like Hunter Biden

President Biden's approval numbers are dismal on most topics, especially the economy, but just imagine where they might be if there weren't so many people in the media working 24/7 to bury the truth.

The media also goes out of its way to keep the narrative about Joe Biden's son from being too much of a burden for the president. When it comes to that, MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski is doing her part:

.@MorningMika : Every family knows someone who's suffered like Hunter Biden has https://t.co/SAWfQDuQBb — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) November 29, 2023

Really?

No energy background, but sits on board of foreign energy company, making millions of dollars.



No art background, but sells paintings to anonymous buyers for $500k.



Yeah, his story is the American story. https://t.co/VA4I49bqmd — Jay Legend (@JayBelize23) November 29, 2023

Sorry, my family doesn't have anyone who banged Russian hookers bought with money used to buy the influence of their father or the widow of his brother. Or impregnated a stripper and then refused to pay for childcare. Or collect seven figures for a job they're not qualified for. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) November 29, 2023

Hunter Biden reportedly currently lives in an expensive Malibu rental home:

Hunter Biden has a new Malibu rental with an art studio, according to reports. The 51-year-old, who detailed his battle with cocaine and alcohol addictions in his book “Beautiful Things,” moved into the pad with his wife, South African model and filmmaker Melissa Cohen, and their 1-year-old son, Beau Jr., he told Artnet earlier this month. The rental was listed for $20,000 a month in April, and the listing was removed on May 10, two months ago, signaling that a rental agreement had been reached (though TMZ reported that the rental began four months ago when the property was first listed).

Another report says the Secret Service is shelling out $30,000 a month in taxpayer dollars to rent a home near Hunter.

We should all "suffer" so much.

Handed millions of dollars through his family name, blew it all on Ukrainian hookers and drugs while then becoming a world renowned artist and free to escape his parental duties while crashing on the White House couch?



Yeah, torture. https://t.co/PG1qW6nvd8 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 29, 2023

Poor kid!

The levels of regime propaganda have reached a point that would make the writers of “Pravda” blush. https://t.co/TilJVLhpP5 — Commander Phil Labonte (@philthatremains) November 29, 2023

North Korean state media would be embarrassed.

Y’all talk about this man like he just graduated college. He’s 53! https://t.co/FjucDUs3ki — Sav! (@thisissavvy1) November 29, 2023

That becomes the most obvious when the media refers to Hunter as Joe Biden's "child."

***

