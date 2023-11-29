Kamala Harris Vouches for Biden's Stamina With 'Age is More Than a Chronological Fact' Reminder

Everybody knows that if President Biden was as energetic, sharp and "with it" as many Democrats insist, there would be no need for them to point that out several times a day. But yet again we have another Democrat insisting the president is mentally and physically able to continue to serve.

Here's how VP Kamala Harris put it:

KAMALA HARRIS on concerns over Biden's mental and physical stamina: "Age is more than a chronological fact" pic.twitter.com/yUUdnS2vW3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 29, 2023

Another day has brought with it yet another Harris-ism. Add it to the list with the other classics:

So age is “what can be, unburdened by what has been” — RestoreSanity2024 (@RestoreSantity) November 29, 2023

And as we age we travel thru the passage of time, which is significant because of the significance of the time that passes thru time, significantly. — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) November 29, 2023

Harris knows people can actually see and hear Biden on a regular basis, right?

This "behind the scenes" Biden must be a lot more with it than the "in front of the scenes" president we've been seeing.

Yep, all is well, and that's a "chronological fact"!

