Kamala Harris Vouches for Biden's Stamina With 'Age is More Than a Chronological Fact' Reminder

Doug P.  |  5:10 PM on November 29, 2023
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Everybody knows that if President Biden was as energetic, sharp and "with it" as many Democrats insist, there would be no need for them to point that out several times a day. But yet again we have another Democrat insisting the president is mentally and physically able to continue to serve. 

Advertisement

Here's how VP Kamala Harris put it: 

Another day has brought with it yet another Harris-ism. Add it to the list with the other classics:

Harris knows people can actually see and hear Biden on a regular basis, right?

This "behind the scenes" Biden must be a lot more with it than the "in front of the scenes" president we've been seeing. 

 

Yep, all is well, and that's a "chronological fact"!

*** 

