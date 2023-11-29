Dem Rep. Ro Khanna Assigns Blame for Massive Nat'l Debt ('Do You Even Econ?')

What Could Possibly Go Wrong? Biden Tells Merchants To Lower Prices, Will Use...
Doug P.  |  3:40 PM on November 29, 2023
Screenshotted meme

Only in Washington, DC would so many feel it necessary to form a commission on the national debt that should just return with the recommendation "stop printing, borrowing and spending so much damn money!"

Momentum is building in Washington for a special commission to tackle the nation’s nearly $34 trillion debt, but the idea is drawing mixed reviews from some lawmakers amid skepticism of its chances of success in a divided Congress.

Members across Congress have been pressing for a fiscal commission aimed at exploring ways to reduce the nation’s debt, particularly as Washington feuds over how the government should be funded for most of next year.

The only thing it's reasonable to assume that the commission would accomplish would be to cost so much it would add a billion dollars to the national debt. 

Or they could just ask Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna what caused the debt, and it's a Paul Krugman-level analysis:

So, according to Rep. Khanna, people paying lower taxes is what causes government debt. Who wants to tell him?

A different kind of tax Americans are paying is called inflation, and it's because of these clowns printing money for ironically titled bills such as the Inflation Reduction Act."

It's a spending problem, plain and simple.

*** 

