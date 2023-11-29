Dem Rep. Ro Khanna Assigns Blame for Massive Nat'l Debt ('Do You Even Econ?')

Only in Washington, DC would so many feel it necessary to form a commission on the national debt that should just return with the recommendation "stop printing, borrowing and spending so much damn money!"

Momentum is building in Washington for a special commission to tackle the nation’s nearly $34 trillion debt, but the idea is drawing mixed reviews from some lawmakers amid skepticism of its chances of success in a divided Congress. Members across Congress have been pressing for a fiscal commission aimed at exploring ways to reduce the nation’s debt, particularly as Washington feuds over how the government should be funded for most of next year.

The only thing it's reasonable to assume that the commission would accomplish would be to cost so much it would add a billion dollars to the national debt.

Or they could just ask Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna what caused the debt, and it's a Paul Krugman-level analysis:

The national debt was caused by 4 things:



1) Reagan's tax cuts,

2) Bush's tax cuts,

3) Trump's tax cuts, and

4) Bush's overseas wars.



We don't need a fiscal commission to study it. Everyone knows Johnson’s fiscal commission will recommend cuts in Social Security & Medicare.… — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) November 29, 2023

So, according to Rep. Khanna, people paying lower taxes is what causes government debt. Who wants to tell him?

This is (mostly) daft. Tax cuts often lead to increased revenue (such as was the case with Trump's tax cuts). Debt is only incurred when spending more than taken in-an independent action.



The govt spent six freaking trillion dollars last year. It's a spending problem.



Agree… — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) November 29, 2023

Oh No Ro



Spending. Excessive spending!



Do you even Econ? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) November 29, 2023

The national debt is a result of Congress pretending the govt is rich even as it’s the most bankrupt on planet earth. It’s everyone’s fault, but especially Democrats, who’ve never a wasteful agency they didn’t want to increase funding for — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 29, 2023

A different kind of tax Americans are paying is called inflation, and it's because of these clowns printing money for ironically titled bills such as the Inflation Reduction Act."

You idiots in Congress spending more than you stole from us in taxes is how we ended up with eleventy gazillion dollars in debt and an increasingly worthless currency. https://t.co/j8rBSuDsCj — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 29, 2023

Funny how revenues increased with Trump tax cuts.

The government has a spending problem and if you want to blame the R’s, fair enough, but they D’s spend as well. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) November 29, 2023

The national debt was caused by 4 things:



1) Insane spending by both parties

2) More insane spending by both parties

3) Even MORE insane spending by both parties

4) Lmao omg EVEN MORE insane spending by both parties https://t.co/CREDFRYk83 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 29, 2023

It's a spending problem, plain and simple.

