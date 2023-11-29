Byron York Points to Major Component of Biden's Reelection Pitch (It's All They've Got)

We already know one component of the Biden campaign's reelection strategy, and that's to hope like crazy that most Americans haven't been grocery shopping in the last two and a half years. Karine Jean-Pierre's latest helped keep Community Notes busy:

This Thanksgiving, we’re seeing important progress on inflation, with prices lower for:



⬇️ Thanksgiving dinner

⬇️ Gas

⬇️ Airline tickets

⬇️ Car rentals

⬇️ Toys

⬇️ TVs pic.twitter.com/a7fAFu3BbJ — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) November 22, 2023

Lying like crazy about how the economy is doing and hoping everybody's stupid is one Biden campaign strategy, and Byron York spotted another:

Major component of Biden re-election pitch: I gave you money. https://t.co/YPxZKCcza4 — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 29, 2023

Ah yes, the "free stuff" promise that's time-honored amongst many politicians, especially Biden and his former boss Barack Obama.

He’s giving money to young people and forcing older Americans to cash out their 401s just to make ends meet. Which block of voters are the most likely to vote? Yup, the ones he’s screwing. — MORTEM TYRANNIS (@D_Moynihan) November 29, 2023

“Mind you it wasn’t my money “https://t.co/TWa8aBOSaJ — CTIronman (@CTIronman) November 29, 2023

Giving away somebody else's money and taking credit for the philanthropy is a specialty for Biden and the Democrats.

While not actually giving me money, even — Zonkey (@Zonkeyhote) November 29, 2023

Biden's hoping the promise is enough. When that fails to come to fruition they blame the Supreme Court and Republicans for people not getting their promised freebies and payoffs.

