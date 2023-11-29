Watch: Leftists in Oakland Sure do Love Hamas, And They're Happy to Say...
Disturbing: Oakland Residents Spend Hours Defending Terrorists, Spewing Hamas Propaganda
Forbes Honors Dylan Mulvaney on '30 Under 30' Business Leaders List
MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski Says Everybody Knows a Person Who Has Suffered Like Hunter...
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona Botches Ronald Reagan Quote
Shocker! DOJ's Search Warrant for Trump's Twitter Account Wasn't ONLY About Trump
DHS Secretary Gives Away the Game Plan Dems Have Been Working on for...
Hunter Biden's Paintings Have Entered the Chat About US Citizen Hamas Released
WH Spinning @JoeBiden Post About Israel & Gaza Makes You Wonder Who REALLY...
Now What Could Have Triggered THAT Response? Researcher Claims Terrorists Arrested by Isra...
BBC Promotes New Documentary About Julius Caesar and Boy Does it Look Terrible
Brian Stelter's New Book on Fox News 'Selling Well Below Expectations'
You Love to See It: Deadspin Bully Gets Bullied Into Deleting His Bullying...
Chuck Schumer: GOP 'Dangerously' Trying to Tie Ukraine Aid to 'Hard-Right Border Policy'

Byron York Points to Major Component of Biden's Reelection Pitch (It's All They've Got)

Doug P.  |  1:58 PM on November 29, 2023
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

We already know one component of the Biden campaign's reelection strategy, and that's to hope like crazy that most Americans haven't been grocery shopping in the last two and a half years. Karine Jean-Pierre's latest helped keep Community Notes busy:

Advertisement

Lying like crazy about how the economy is doing and hoping everybody's stupid is one Biden campaign strategy, and Byron York spotted another:

Ah yes, the "free stuff" promise that's time-honored amongst many politicians, especially Biden and his former boss Barack Obama.

Recommended

Shocker! DOJ's Search Warrant for Trump's Twitter Account Wasn't ONLY About Trump
Doug P.
Advertisement

Giving away somebody else's money and taking credit for the philanthropy is a specialty for Biden and the Democrats.

Biden's hoping the promise is enough. When that fails to come to fruition they blame the Supreme Court and Republicans for people not getting their promised freebies and payoffs. 

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Shocker! DOJ's Search Warrant for Trump's Twitter Account Wasn't ONLY About Trump
Doug P.
Watch: Leftists in Oakland Sure do Love Hamas, And They're Happy to Say it on Camera
Coucy
MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski Says Everybody Knows a Person Who Has Suffered Like Hunter Biden
Doug P.
Forbes Honors Dylan Mulvaney on '30 Under 30' Business Leaders List
Twitchy Video
DHS Secretary Gives Away the Game Plan Dems Have Been Working on for 30 Years
Twitchy Video
WH Spinning @JoeBiden Post About Israel & Gaza Makes You Wonder Who REALLY Wrote It
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Shocker! DOJ's Search Warrant for Trump's Twitter Account Wasn't ONLY About Trump Doug P.
Advertisement