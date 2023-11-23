PERFECT! Community Notes Dunks on Karine Jean-Pierre's Thanksgiving 'Savings' Gaslighting

In the last few weeks the Biden White House's strategy to combat the president's awful numbers on the economy has been quite apparent: Gaslight about how much costs are down and hope everybody's either really stupid or hasn't been to a grocery store in three years.

The White House has been called out plenty and even X's Community Notes is getting in on the action with one of Karine Jean-Pierre's posts:

This Thanksgiving, we’re seeing important progress on inflation, with prices lower for:



⬇️ Thanksgiving dinner

⬇️ Gas

⬇️ Airline tickets

⬇️ Car rentals

⬇️ Toys

⬇️ TVs pic.twitter.com/a7fAFu3BbJ — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) November 22, 2023

Nice Community Note, KJP!

Can’t stop laughing. Community notes with another dunk pic.twitter.com/P7huPEqTi4 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 22, 2023

The White House likes to compare this year to last year but there are good reasons they're not going back to when Biden took office:

This is what you did to all of us...👇🏽



Not something I would be bragging about. pic.twitter.com/W3QzJOr3ZN — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) November 22, 2023

The White House continues to insist on taking ownership of an economy they've helped circle the drain while thinking they can get away with lying to people about how much money they're spending to survive, and it's quite incredible.

YOU REALLY THINK AMERICANS ARE STUPID 👇👇👇 https://t.co/lHESCYRPPX — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) November 22, 2023

They can’t lie on the app anymore with out a fact check https://t.co/Q5PNWZbIgp — Mr. Landman 🇺🇸 (@Bender3352) November 23, 2023

There are many reasons the Left got triggered when Elon Musk bought Twitter, and having their gaslighting called out is one of them.

