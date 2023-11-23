He's Gonna CRY! Adam Kinzinger Brings a Knife to a Gunfight with Kari...
PERFECT! Community Notes Dunks on Karine Jean-Pierre's Thanksgiving 'Savings' Gaslighting

Doug P.  |  9:29 AM on November 23, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

In the last few weeks the Biden White House's strategy to combat the president's awful numbers on the economy has been quite apparent: Gaslight about how much costs are down and hope everybody's either really stupid or hasn't been to a grocery store in three years. 

The White House has been called out plenty and even X's Community Notes is getting in on the action with one of Karine Jean-Pierre's posts:

Nice Community Note, KJP!

The White House likes to compare this year to last year but there are good reasons they're not going back to when Biden took office: 

The White House continues to insist on taking ownership of an economy they've helped circle the drain while thinking they can get away with lying to people about how much money they're spending to survive, and it's quite incredible.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

