WH 'Journalist' April Ryan Lobbies Karine Jean-Pierre For a Biden Meeting With Stevie Wonder

The White House briefing today featured some of the usual excessive gaslighting from Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, but there was also another "Great Moment in Journalism™" from alleged reporter April Ryan.

Advertisement

Even some of the other reporters laughed at Ryan, who let KJP know about her in-depth conversation with Stevie Wonder the previous evening:

This was a real question at the WH briefing.



theGrio's April Ryan to KJP: "I had an in-depth conversation w/Stevie Wonder last night who is —[REPORTERS LAUGH]--AGAIN, IT'S A SERIOUS QUESTION — I had an in-depth conversation w/Stevie Wonder last night, who is...requesting a… pic.twitter.com/YtA26I5aaf — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 27, 2023

Here's the whole post from @CurtisHouck:

theGrio's April Ryan to KJP: "I had an in-depth conversation w/Stevie Wonder last night who is —[REPORTERS LAUGH]--AGAIN, IT'S A SERIOUS QUESTION — I had an in-depth conversation w/Stevie Wonder last night, who is...requesting a meeting w/the President. He's very concerned about the black agenda falling along the wayside and issues like laws of 50 years ago that are now being abolished or gutted , to include issues like the Voting Rights Act, what happened in Arkansas last wk, affirmative action — Supreme Court — as we've seen it, ban on books, and he's also even brought up issues of the Congo and the lack of information from the WH. Is the WH amenable to sitting down with Stevie Wonder who has met with presidents, um throughout history to include Ronald Reagan? He was one of the major impetuses for getting the holiday for Dr Martin Luther King Jr and also he was one of those who worked with President Obama in his efforts to become President. Is this President amenable to meeting with Stevie Wonder who has these concerns?"





Is April Ryan the spokesperson for Stevie Wonder or a White House reporter?

April Ryan: “But Steve Wonder is not alone in this thought.”



KJP: “Obviously, yeah, yeah.”



Ryan: “He’s not alone in this thought. He’s very upset and he’s even looking at this issue courting black males. I mean, he just wants to have a conversation with — do you — is the… pic.twitter.com/jE6LyMn2z8 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 27, 2023

Needless to say, @AprilDRyan sounds like an absolutely miserable human being. But I think most of us already knew that. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 27, 2023

KJP claimed that Biden has made the economy work for everybody and brought down costs, so what is Ryan (and Stevie Wonder apparently) even complaining about?

Remember that Peter Doocy is the outcast in this room. https://t.co/NRNRQERhwo — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 27, 2023

One of the few reporters who asks actual questions is frowned upon by both the Biden White House and "journalists" such as April Ryan.

Most absurd part of this video may be the amount of masks April Ryan is wearing https://t.co/5s3CYF6C0X — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) November 27, 2023

Advertisement

Somebody tell Ryan she's not wearing nearly enough masks!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!