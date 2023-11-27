DBag Journalist 'Wins' Most Hateful, Antisemitic Tweet of the Day With His Take...
UN Chief Flew to Antarctica and Warned About Dire Consequences of Burning Fossil...
Jamaal Bowman Pushing for a 'Revolution' in our Racist Justice System Goes ALARMINGLY...
'REEE *breathe* EEE!' James Woods' Black Friday Joke BREAKS Lefty Twitter (You'll Laugh...
FINAL HOURS: Twitchy's Cyber Monday Blowout Sale
Corey DeAngelis So BADLY Embarrasses TN Dem About School Choice She Short-Circuits in...
Elon Musk In Israel: Meets With Netanyahu, Visits Massacre Site
Jordan Peterson Schools Bill Maher Panel on What’s Really Happening on College Campuses
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Surprise, Surprise: Conor McGregor Now Being Investigated for 'Online Hate Speech'
Twitter Has Thoughts On Biden's Creepy Statement About 4-year-old Hostage Released From Ha...
Intifada Fangirl Maree Campbell Might Actually Not Be Who She Says She Is
Honey, What Are You Doing? Glenn Greenwald Goes on INSANE Rant Against Rep....
'So This is a Lie.' Gaza Activist Spreads Laughably False Story About Released...

THUD! Eric Swalwell Trips HARD Over Biden in Rush to Sound Alarm About Trump and the Middle East

Doug P.  |  10:50 AM on November 27, 2023
meme

Ever since Joe Biden took office, we've seen an increase in gas prices, inflation, millions of people illegally entering the U.S. through an intentionally porous border, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a brutal Hamas terrorist attack in Israel several weeks ago.

Advertisement

The card the Democrats are trying to play is "Wow, just imagine how bad things would be if Trump were president, or how awful the situation will get if he gets another term after next November's election."

Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell asked everybody to just imagine what the scenario in the Middle East would be like with Trump back in the White House: 

Seriously? There's no need to "imagine" what it would be like:

What planet are these people living on?

Recommended

'REEE *breathe* EEE!' James Woods' Black Friday Joke BREAKS Lefty Twitter (You'll Laugh Your Arse Off)
Sam J.
Advertisement

And Swalwell thinks his take puts BIDEN in a positive light? Nice try.

If Swalwell's being serious the only way we can read this is that higher prices, lax border security and wars overseas are good things as long as Trump's not in the White House.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'REEE *breathe* EEE!' James Woods' Black Friday Joke BREAKS Lefty Twitter (You'll Laugh Your Arse Off)
Sam J.
Corey DeAngelis So BADLY Embarrasses TN Dem About School Choice She Short-Circuits in Conspiracy Crazy
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
DBag Journalist 'Wins' Most Hateful, Antisemitic Tweet of the Day With His Take on Released Hostage
Sam J.
Jamaal Bowman Pushing for a 'Revolution' in our Racist Justice System Goes ALARMINGLY Wrong (Watch)
Sam J.
Jordan Peterson Schools Bill Maher Panel on What’s Really Happening on College Campuses
Twitchy Video

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'REEE *breathe* EEE!' James Woods' Black Friday Joke BREAKS Lefty Twitter (You'll Laugh Your Arse Off) Sam J.
Advertisement