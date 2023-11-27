THUD! Eric Swalwell Trips HARD Over Biden in Rush to Sound Alarm About Trump and the Middle East

Ever since Joe Biden took office, we've seen an increase in gas prices, inflation, millions of people illegally entering the U.S. through an intentionally porous border, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a brutal Hamas terrorist attack in Israel several weeks ago.

Advertisement

The card the Democrats are trying to play is "Wow, just imagine how bad things would be if Trump were president, or how awful the situation will get if he gets another term after next November's election."

Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell asked everybody to just imagine what the scenario in the Middle East would be like with Trump back in the White House:

Eric Swalwell: "If Donald Trump was re-elected, or if Donald Trump was President at this time, can you imagine what the scenario would be in the Middle East? It would probably be the United States and Israel in a World War III-like scenario with Iran, Hezbollah, and Hamas." pic.twitter.com/TiXBtySVdF — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 26, 2023

Seriously? There's no need to "imagine" what it would be like:

What was the Middle East like from 2017-2021? https://t.co/pnVRFv9iOt — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 26, 2023

I don't have to imagine. Donald Trump presided over a historic period of peace in the Middle East. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 26, 2023

What planet are these people living on?

Because it's so incredibly peaceful in the Middle East right now? — RedInDC 💐 (@RealRedInDC) November 26, 2023

We don’t have to imagine. The Middle East was pretty quiet while Trump was President. See also:



The Abraham accords and the death of Soleimani https://t.co/sfFW8Dmpt7 — Conservative Masshole Stands With Israel 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheTimDeFelice) November 26, 2023

And Swalwell thinks his take puts BIDEN in a positive light? Nice try.

Can anyone say The Abraham Accords? This gaslighting is off the charts. — Moenelissa (@elissa6054) November 26, 2023

None of this would be happening. PERIOD! IF DJT WAS HOME IN HIS WH. — KC (@Bebecannonmt69) November 26, 2023

If Swalwell's being serious the only way we can read this is that higher prices, lax border security and wars overseas are good things as long as Trump's not in the White House.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!