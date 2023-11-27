The Hill's Spin on US Oil and Gas Production Contains ALL the Eco Alarmist Narratives

The sales slogan "always be closing" most definitely applies to much of the media when they're "reporting" about the alarmist Left's favorite fearmongering subject: Fossil fuels.

Advertisement

John Kerry, Al Gore, the U.N. and "Green New Deal" Dems will appreciate this contribution to the effort from The Hill:

U.S. oil and gas companies extracted record amounts of planet-warming oil and gas in 2023 — a year that was the globe’s hottest in recorded history. https://t.co/j0QZ56z4X5 pic.twitter.com/d5CeVJlB9i — The Hill (@thehill) November 27, 2023

Whatever that is, it's NOT "journalism."

What absurd headline is this? — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) November 27, 2023

The story also contains just about all the preferred narratives:

U.S. oil and gas companies extracted record amounts of planet-warming oil and gas in 2023 — a year that was the globe’s hottest in recorded history. New reporting from The Guardian on Monday found that the U.S. government is planning for oil and gas production levels to stay at “near-record levels” until mid-century. The U.S., like most wealthy nations, has picked 2050 as the date by which it will zero out the greenhouse gases released by burning gas, oil, and coal. Those reductions are planned because burning such carbon-dense fossil fuels in power plants, cars and factories is far and away the biggest driver in the rise in global temperatures and extreme weather.

What year is NOT the "hottest ever" anymore?

Planet-warming oil and gas was extracted in order to produce solar panels, wind turbines, electric vehicles, and fake meat. https://t.co/BabHQW0BEh — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 27, 2023

How many people would freeze to death every winter without "planet-warming oil and gas"?

“Planet-warming oil and gas”



Is it not embarrassing AF to be a mainstream journalist now? How can it not be? https://t.co/BabHQW19tP — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 27, 2023

They're nothing but stenographers for Dems and the Left these days.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!