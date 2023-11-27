The Hill's Spin on US Oil and Gas Production Contains ALL the Eco Alarmist Narratives

It Really is a Religion. George Takei Sheds Light on Liberal Devotion to...
Doug P.  |  3:20 PM on November 27, 2023
Jensen Walker/Paramount Pictures via AP

The sales slogan "always be closing" most definitely applies to much of the media when they're "reporting" about the alarmist Left's favorite fearmongering subject: Fossil fuels.

John Kerry, Al Gore, the U.N. and "Green New Deal" Dems will appreciate this contribution to the effort from The Hill: 

Whatever that is, it's NOT "journalism."

The story also contains just about all the preferred narratives: 

U.S. oil and gas companies extracted record amounts of planet-warming oil and gas in 2023 — a year that was the globe’s hottest in recorded history. 

New reporting from The Guardian on Monday found that the U.S. government is planning for oil and gas production levels to stay at “near-record levels” until mid-century. 

The U.S., like most wealthy nations, has picked 2050 as the date by which it will zero out the greenhouse gases released by burning gas, oil, and coal. 

Those reductions are planned because burning such carbon-dense fossil fuels in power plants, cars and factories is far and away the biggest driver in the rise in global temperatures and extreme weather.

What year is NOT the "hottest ever" anymore? 

How many people would freeze to death every winter without "planet-warming oil and gas"?

They're nothing but stenographers for Dems and the Left these days.

