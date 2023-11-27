MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' Crew Fawning Over Biden's Competence is Enough to Make NK State Media Blush

The lib media running cover for President Biden's competence and stamina reminds us a little of how the White House insists this administration has actually "brought costs down":

KJP: Prices for gas and groceries are down. pic.twitter.com/FiObnOYnY7 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 27, 2023

Laughable gaslighting is the only "strategy" this White House has left.

According to those same people, Biden's energy level and competence just keep going up, and of course, MSNBC is among the media outlets more than willing to help them push those claims:

.@Morningmika: "A lot of people say Biden's age is a factor, and you're damn right it is...With age comes wisdom, experience...and he's unafraid, and that's what makes him an effective negotiator, effective at diplomacy...I wouldn't want anyone else doing it." pic.twitter.com/kywyqniizh — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) November 27, 2023

Have we been watching and listening to the same president?

This puts Karine Jean-Pierre to shame https://t.co/phTgiQLsE9 — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) November 27, 2023

The lack of shame of these two is quite remarkable. — Joe Turco (@JoeTurco) November 27, 2023

Yes, quite.

They've just go to keep saying what they know their viewers want to hear, which is anything but the truth.

This is the single weakest spin in all of propaganda history. It’s hilarious in its transparency. https://t.co/ye7IjTpbNP — Ben McMillan (@benmccomposer) November 27, 2023

North Korean state media might advise the "Morning Joe" crew to dial it down a notch so it's not quite as obvious.

A presidential reboot was definitely necessary on those particular days.

