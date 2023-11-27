FAT CHANCE! NYC Has Officially Jumped the Woke Shark With Their NEWEST Anti-Discrimination...
Can Conor McGregor Save Ireland?
'It's STILL High': KJP Insists Prices Are Going Down and Even Mainstream Media...
Break Out the Puppets and Crayons! Conservatives SCHOOL Ga. State Law Prof Insisting...
DBag Journalist 'Wins' Most Hateful, Antisemitic Tweet of the Day With His Take...
UN Chief Flew to Antarctica and Warned About Dire Consequences of Burning Fossil...
Jamaal Bowman Pushing for a 'Revolution' in our Racist Justice System Goes ALARMINGLY...
'REEE *breathe* EEE!' James Woods' Black Friday Joke BREAKS Lefty Twitter (You'll Laugh...
FINAL HOURS: Twitchy's Cyber Monday Blowout Sale
THUD! Eric Swalwell Trips HARD Over Biden in Rush to Sound Alarm About...
Corey DeAngelis So BADLY Embarrasses TN Dem About School Choice She Short-Circuits in...
Elon Musk In Israel: Meets With Netanyahu, Visits Massacre Site
Jordan Peterson Schools Bill Maher Panel on What’s Really Happening on College Campuses
Daily Wire Comedy

MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' Crew Fawning Over Biden's Competence is Enough to Make NK State Media Blush

Doug P.  |  1:30 PM on November 27, 2023
Journalism meme

The lib media running cover for President Biden's competence and stamina reminds us a little of how the White House insists this administration has actually "brought costs down":

Advertisement

Laughable gaslighting is the only "strategy" this White House has left.

According to those same people, Biden's energy level and competence just keep going up, and of course, MSNBC is among the media outlets more than willing to help them push those claims: 

Have we been watching and listening to the same president?

Yes, quite.

Recommended

'REEE *breathe* EEE!' James Woods' Black Friday Joke BREAKS Lefty Twitter (You'll Laugh Your Arse Off)
Sam J.
Advertisement

They've just go to keep saying what they know their viewers want to hear, which is anything but the truth.

North Korean state media might advise the "Morning Joe" crew to dial it down a notch so it's not quite as obvious.

A presidential reboot was definitely necessary on those particular days. 

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'REEE *breathe* EEE!' James Woods' Black Friday Joke BREAKS Lefty Twitter (You'll Laugh Your Arse Off)
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
FAT CHANCE! NYC Has Officially Jumped the Woke Shark With Their NEWEST Anti-Discrimination Law
Sam J.
Break Out the Puppets and Crayons! Conservatives SCHOOL Ga. State Law Prof Insisting Originalism is BAD
Sam J.
Corey DeAngelis So BADLY Embarrasses TN Dem About School Choice She Short-Circuits in Conspiracy Crazy
Sam J.
'It's STILL High': KJP Insists Prices Are Going Down and Even Mainstream Media Ain't Buyin' It (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'REEE *breathe* EEE!' James Woods' Black Friday Joke BREAKS Lefty Twitter (You'll Laugh Your Arse Off) Sam J.
Advertisement