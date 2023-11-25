Ted Cruz Drops Receipts on Lefties Unhappy About What He Spotted in Kamala Harris' Thanksgiving Pic

On Thanksgiving morning, Vice President Kamala Harris shared a photo with best wishes for the holiday:

From our family to yours, happy Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/Nhifx0sHi5 — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) November 23, 2023

Advertisement

People immediately noticed something, and it wasn't just that Harris at least wasn't wearing an apron that clearly just came straight out of the package.

Is that a gas stove!?

Republican Sen. Tex Cruz was among those who noticed:

Wait…that’s a gas stove!



The same kind Dems want to BAN you from owning. 🤔 https://t.co/i4iqoPjtKj — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 24, 2023

This happens quite often and it can get awkward. When you point out something the Left has repeatedly indicated they'd like to ban (which is a LOT of things) the immediate defense is, "No, that's not really happening and nobody has proposed such a thing!"

Some of the reaction to Cruz's tweet was exactly that:

There is no ban on gas stoves, there is no federal legislation being proposed to ban gas stoves, nobody has had one taken away, nor has anyone been prevented from buying one, Biden & Harris both have said that they would oppose any ban. pic.twitter.com/DwkiUgkbxS — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 24, 2023

Cruz's post said nothing about a federal ban (though clearly this administration's been eyeballing doing exactly that), but in any case, here's the Texas Republican's response:

The Left can try to deny that banning gas stoves isn't on the Left's radar, but reality, as usual, tells a different story:

NEW: Today, I’m leading 11 AGs calling for federal action to address the health & safety risks of gas stoves, which emit pollutants that have a disparate negative impact on children & underserved communities and put DC residents at risk of asthma and other respiratory illnesses. — AG Brian Schwalb (@DCAttorneyGen) May 8, 2023

As for the federal government, earlier this year the CPSC was spotted looking at such a ban until they backtracked after it was noticed:

The Biden administration is considering a nationwide ban on gas stoves — citing the harmful pollutants released by the appliances, according to a report. The Consumer Product Safety Commission is mulling the action after recent studies showed emissions from the devices can cause health and respiratory problems, Bloomberg reported Monday. “This is a hidden hazard,” CPSC Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. told the outlet. “Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned.”

Advertisement

Rest assured, even if the Left got their gas stove ban, THEY would still be using them, which brings us back to the reason there was a mockery of Harris' Thanksgiving post.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!