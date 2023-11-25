Reports: No Americans on 2nd List of Hostages to Be Released (That Hamas Has Delayed)

Earlier this week, when a deal was announced that had Hamas releasing some hostages in return for Israel releasing some Palestinian prisoners (and whatever else if anything they were delivered), the White House X account attributed the deal to President Biden's leadership:

Thanks to President Biden’s leadership, a deal has been struck between Israel and Hamas to release more than 50 hostages that Hamas has been holding.



This deal will also allow for a pause in the fighting and a much-needed surge of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza. pic.twitter.com/1hZryv8QqN — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 22, 2023

Number of American citizens who were among the first hostages Hamas released: Zero.

There are now media reports that the second list of hostages to be released also contains no Americans:

No Americans are on the second list of hostages expected to be freed, per @ArletteSaenz. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 25, 2023

Is that because of Biden's "leadership"?

Imagine the media reports if the president had an "R" after his name:

And the liberal media will largely behave like good little boys and girls and more or less footnote this. It won't be ignored, but don't expect massive outrage. https://t.co/XvWk6FIc0c — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 25, 2023

Weakest most pathetic administration in US history. https://t.co/Cwq4C2znvM — 𝓛𝓸𝓵𝓪 (@DroppedmicAgain) November 25, 2023

Media "free pass" spotted:

Joe Biden gets a free pass from the corrupt corporate media despite the fact Hamas is still holding Americans hostage 49 days later.



The Washington Post's headline: "Gaza enters fragile calm..."



The NY Times includes a picture of a freed Palestinian prisoner with a Hamas flag. pic.twitter.com/xHEXH36Pn3 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 25, 2023

Meanwhile, Biden said this weekend that Hamas attacked Israel because he's working hard to bring peace to the Middle East (as Iranian proxies continue to attack U.S. forces overseas).

Now the second release of hostages has been delayed because Hamas says not enough aid has been provided:

⚠️ Hamas announces " We have decided to delay the release of the second wave of the abductees until Israel is committed to the clauses concerning the introduction of aid trucks to the north of the Gaza Strip" according to them Israel has not provided all the humanitarian aid… — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) November 25, 2023

Hamas will keep playing that game as long as they're allowed to.

