Reports: No Americans on 2nd List of Hostages to Be Released (That Hamas Has Delayed)

Doug P.  |  1:25 PM on November 25, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Earlier this week, when a deal was announced that had Hamas releasing some hostages in return for Israel releasing some Palestinian prisoners (and whatever else if anything they were delivered), the White House X account attributed the deal to President Biden's leadership: 

Number of American citizens who were among the first hostages Hamas released: Zero.

There are now media reports that the second list of hostages to be released also contains no Americans:

Is that because of Biden's "leadership"?

Imagine the media reports if the president had an "R" after his name: 

Media "free pass" spotted:

Meanwhile, Biden said this weekend that Hamas attacked Israel because he's working hard to bring peace to the Middle East (as Iranian proxies continue to attack U.S. forces overseas).

Now the second release of hostages has been delayed because Hamas says not enough aid has been provided:

Hamas will keep playing that game as long as they're allowed to.

