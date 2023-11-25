Journo Shows How a Nantucket Book Store is Helping Push the LEGEND of President Biden

President Biden is spending this Thanksgiving weekend at a billionaire's Nantucket home. Maybe Biden will shame this particular billionaire for not paying his "fair share" in taxes, but probably not this time.

Even though Biden's approval numbers are in the dumper, there's still some enthusiasm for the president, as an Associated Press reporter discovered at a local bookstore.

Who would like a copy of this book?

Available for purchase at Mitchell’s Book Corner in Nantucket pic.twitter.com/zq9cvQpiVF — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) November 25, 2023

LOL! The gaslighting is off the charts.

But maybe that book is supposed to be satirical -- however, considering the location of the lefty enclave of Nantucket, we can't be sure. John Kerry might already own a copy.

Wow, there's gaslighting and then there's whatever fantasy-level delusion that book is.

A meteor strike is too kind. https://t.co/aI8GDAHMr0 — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) November 25, 2023

Can global warming cause the Atlantic to rise and engulf Nantucket before it's too late?

It's hard to imagine this is real https://t.co/wnmb0uEzts — Kelly Sadler (@KellyRiddell) November 25, 2023

And yet here we are.

Meanwhile, Katie Pavlich has more on Biden's weekend:

If you’re wondering what President Biden has been doing today after two rounds of hostage releases with zero Americans (including a 4-year-old) and as Hamas plays games with their lives, he was shopping in Nantucket. He also had a milkshake.



“Hopefully we’ll see something soon” pic.twitter.com/cYtfy8ArrU — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 25, 2023

If only Biden could live up to the cover of that book. Not gonna happen.

***

