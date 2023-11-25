New Republic Says Extremist Policies Are Leading to Red State Brain Drain
Journo Shows How a Nantucket Book Store is Helping Push the LEGEND of President Biden

Doug P.  |  9:34 PM on November 25, 2023
meme

President Biden is spending this Thanksgiving weekend at a billionaire's Nantucket home. Maybe Biden will shame this particular billionaire for not paying his "fair share" in taxes, but probably not this time. 

Even though Biden's approval numbers are in the dumper, there's still some enthusiasm for the president, as an Associated Press reporter discovered at a local bookstore. 

Who would like a copy of this book?

LOL! The gaslighting is off the charts. 

But maybe that book is supposed to be satirical -- however, considering the location of the lefty enclave of Nantucket, we can't be sure. John Kerry might already own a copy.

Wow, there's gaslighting and then there's whatever fantasy-level delusion that book is. 

Can global warming cause the Atlantic to rise and engulf Nantucket before it's too late?

And yet here we are. 

Meanwhile, Katie Pavlich has more on Biden's weekend:

If only Biden could live up to the cover of that book. Not gonna happen. 

***

