ABC News Has Another Reason to Loathe the Agenda-Pushing Media With This Reminder About Thanksgiving

As the old Rahm Emanuel advice to Democrats goes, "never let a crisis go to waste." That's why a Dem strategy is to take anything they've helped make worse by mismanagement, incompetence or both, and blame it not on themselves, but rather on "climate change."

Biden's crappy economy is yet another issue Dems and the media (as always, pardon the redundancy) will end up blaming, at least partly, on climate change.

For example, on future Thanksgivings, why might food and ingredients cost more and be harder to find? According to ABC News, who obviously got a memo from the DNC and other leftist activists, this will be the reason:

Thanksgiving could soon become another victim of climate change as rising temperatures threaten the abundance and quality of the ingredients used to make some traditional dishes. https://t.co/oOS6204Oht pic.twitter.com/t0iQaTQiCK — ABC News (@ABC) November 23, 2023

When will the hack media become a victim of climate change?

What a stretch, guys.

When does it become embarrassing? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) November 23, 2023

So much of the media is obviously incapable of feeling embarrassed.

We don’t hate the media enough https://t.co/bHLl3NELQC — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) November 23, 2023

You can't possibly have enough derision for the national media.

Just more scare tactics. This story is nothing new.

We've been hearing these same claims for decades, and they never come true. https://t.co/cxA8Akl07X pic.twitter.com/ymRMWurh5y — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) November 23, 2023

This year I’m thankful that I was never enticed into joining such a miserable, pathetic, joyless cult https://t.co/19PFtvWxsk — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 23, 2023

Not a holiday goes by that the lib media doesn't try to make you feel bad about.

