ABC News Has Another Reason to Loathe the Agenda-Pushing Media With This Reminder About Thanksgiving

Doug P.  |  10:30 AM on November 23, 2023
Journalism meme

As the old Rahm Emanuel advice to Democrats goes, "never let a crisis go to waste." That's why a Dem strategy is to take anything they've helped make worse by mismanagement, incompetence or both, and blame it not on themselves, but rather on "climate change."

Biden's crappy economy is yet another issue Dems and the media (as always, pardon the redundancy) will end up blaming, at least partly, on climate change. 

For example, on future Thanksgivings, why might food and ingredients cost more and be harder to find? According to ABC News, who obviously got a memo from the DNC and other leftist activists, this will be the reason: 

When will the hack media become a victim of climate change? 

So much of the media is obviously incapable of feeling embarrassed.

You can't possibly have enough derision for the national media.

Not a holiday goes by that the lib media doesn't try to make you feel bad about. 

