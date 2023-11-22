WaPo Notes 'Dems Border Problem Is Getting Real' (and by 'Getting Real' They Mean THIS)

With the elections less than one year away, the Democrats are taking notice of the problems that Biden and the DHS under Alejandro Mayorkas are causing. Did the increased potential for a terrorist attack inside the U.S. cause the alarm? Of course not. What caught the Left's attention is the polling on the issue:

Apparently it didn't matter until it started showing up in the polls. Of course, by that time enormous damage had been done. https://t.co/O9yYpxO2bY pic.twitter.com/70NHkq7kuH — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 21, 2023

Millions have entered the U.S. illegally during Biden's watch (or maybe a better way to phrase that is "while Biden watched) but this is what's getting the Dems' attention:

A Fox News poll this month showed that a majority of Democrats were at least “very” concerned about border security. And last month the same pollster showed three-quarters of Democrats described the situation at the southern border as either an “emergency” or a “major problem.” That’s double the 37 percent who said so in early 2019.

Quinnipiac University polling this month showed 71 percent of independents and even 30 percent of Democrats disapproved of Biden’s handling of immigration.



Another Fox News poll last week showed voters favored Republicans on border security more than they did on any other issue, 59 percent to 35 percent. Even 22 percent of Democrats favored the GOP on the issue — the most crossover support among more than a dozen issues tested.

Karine Jean-Pierre recently (and predictably) tried to blame Republicans for Biden's border disaster, and nobody's buying that.

Enormous damage has been done. — Mr. Bob 🇺🇸 (@rbrtcffmn) November 21, 2023

And it was done intentionally. You might remember this from before the 2020 election:

How has that worked out for the country? There's still plenty of time for this administration to do much more damage.

11 more months of deterioration — Dennis Dockery (@slobzilla) November 21, 2023

Wait til they find out Hispanics are leaning Republican… — Ned Buntline (@BuntlineNed) November 21, 2023

Scary stuff.

