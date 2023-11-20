Miranda Devine Notices Biden's Pretty Close to Reaching His 'Unity President' Goal

As we head into the Thanksgiving holiday week and with the 2024 presidential election under one year away, President Biden's numbers continue to circle the drain and the disapproval is nearly off the charts:

Advertisement

Steve Kornacki breaks down a new national NBC News poll showing President Biden’s approval rating has declined to the lowest level of his presidency. pic.twitter.com/Wzyx49ekxC — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 20, 2023

When it comes to allegations of Biden family corruption, the numbers aren't good either:

"An October poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 35% of U.S. adults believe Joe Biden personally has done something illegal with regard to the business dealings of his son, who has acknowledged struggling with drug addiction. An… — Peter Schweizer (@peterschweizer) November 20, 2023

The full post:

"An October poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 35% of U.S. adults believe Joe Biden personally has done something illegal with regard to the business dealings of his son, who has acknowledged struggling with drug addiction. An additional 33% say the president acted unethically but did not violate the law. Just 30% say Joe Biden did nothing wrong."

Miranda Devine translated that:

In other words, 70% believe Joe Biden has done something wrong, contrary to all his protestations and the elaborate coverup by the FBI, CIA, DOJ and, of course, the media. Truth wins. https://t.co/SZsHAgIS6D — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) November 20, 2023

Combine that with Biden's massive disapproval numbers, and the president has nearly reached one of his goals, as Devine noted:

Look on the bright side. Biden ran as a unifying president, and he's getting very close to uniting the country - against him. https://t.co/dRxEFJCRoF — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) November 20, 2023

Ah, "unity"!

Very fair assessment. — @amuse (@amuse) November 20, 2023

At this point, Team Biden will take the "unity" anywhere they can get it.

Biden certainly didn't get to "unity" with scenes like this:

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!