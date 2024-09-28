GOP Rep. Brian Mast Points Out Reason the U.N. Was Finally Good for Something

Around the same time Benjamin Netanyahu was speaking in New York City and putting a smackdown on the terrorist coddlers at the United Nations, the head of Hezbollah was eliminated in Lebanon:
The Israeli Defense Forces launched a strike on Iran's Hezbollah headquarters in Beirut Friday with a target of eliminating the group's leader, Hassan Nasrallah.
"The IDF conducted a precise strike on the Central Headquarters of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, embedded under residential buildings in the heart of the Dahieh in Beirut," IDF released in a statement.
The IDF later confirmed that Nasrallah was killed in the strike, meaning that many leaders of Hezbollah have now been taken out.
Updated Hezbollah leadership chart. pic.twitter.com/r2VpY0zdft— AG (@AGHamilton29) September 27, 2024
Let's just say their depth chart has been depleted.
Now it's being reported that Netanyahu's trip to the U.N. in NYC was used as a diversionary tactic.
BREAKING: Senior Israeli officials report PM Netanyahu’s trip to the UN General Assembly “was part of a diversion” to lead Nasrallah into believing he was safe while the PM was in New York. pic.twitter.com/zdVkUq6nnK— Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) September 27, 2024
Republican Rep. Brian Mast with the winning reaction to that:
I love Brian Mast’s response: pic.twitter.com/hCKg8ChdlN— David Asman (@DavidAsmanfox) September 28, 2024
This is great!
The United Nations is finally good for something.— Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) September 27, 2024
That's just perfect, because it's true.
Mast also posted a gem about communication being lost with Hezbollah leadership:
I would say page them, but there is no one left to page. https://t.co/xJt8QTiZJK— Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) September 28, 2024
OOF.
❤️you are rocking these posts 🤣— Misttina Brownfield (@MisttinaBr24043) September 28, 2024
Best 2 lines today 😂👏🏻— miha schwartzenberg (@mihaschw) September 27, 2024
What a way to cap off the week.
