NORMS! Lefty Loon Fran Lebowitz Has INSANE Proposal About What Biden Should Do...
This Will Reportedly Be Prime Video's Election Night Anchor (Hint: 'Spread Fake News,...
Is Christian Nationalism in the Room With Us Right Now? Mother Jones Editor...
Border Patrol Union Keeps Truth Nuking Harris Over Phony Concern About a Secure...
Sad Terrorist Noises: AP Mourns Loss of Colleague With Glowing Headline About Hezbollah...
Democrats Should Know Their Unhinged Lies Harm Their Base, Too
Kamala Ran to the Border and Suddenly Believes it Shouldn't Be Wide Open
WATCH: FOX Weather's Bob Van Dillen Rescues Woman Trapped In Car By Flood...
Friendly Reminder: Kamala Harris Wants Disaster Aid Given Based on 'Equity' (and It's...
EXCUSE US?! DOJ Reports They Were Notified of INTENTIONALLY Faulty Welds on Subs,...
Democratic Congresswoman's Crazy Video Proves (Once AGAIN) We Need Term Limits
NO LIE Detected: Netanyahu Calls UN a 'Swamp of Antisemitic Bile'
Director of Female 'Ghostbusters' Reboot STILL Blaming Trump for Film's Failure
Terrorist Loving Professor Gets Mocked, Learns EXACTLY Why Israel Is Justified in Taking...

GOP Rep. Brian Mast Points Out Reason the U.N. Was Finally Good for Something

Doug P.  |  11:44 AM on September 28, 2024
Meme

Around the same time Benjamin Netanyahu was speaking in New York City and putting a smackdown on the terrorist coddlers at the United Nations, the head of Hezbollah was eliminated in Lebanon:

Advertisement

The Israeli Defense Forces launched a strike on Iran's Hezbollah headquarters in Beirut Friday with a target of eliminating the group's leader, Hassan Nasrallah. 

"The IDF conducted a precise strike on the Central Headquarters of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, embedded under residential buildings in the heart of the Dahieh in Beirut," IDF released in a statement. 

The IDF later confirmed that Nasrallah was killed in the strike, meaning that many leaders of Hezbollah have now been taken out. 

Let's just say their depth chart has been depleted.

Now it's being reported that Netanyahu's trip to the U.N. in NYC was used as a diversionary tactic.

Recommended

NORMS! Lefty Loon Fran Lebowitz Has INSANE Proposal About What Biden Should Do With SCOTUS (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Republican Rep. Brian Mast with the winning reaction to that:

This is great!

That's just perfect, because it's true. 

Mast also posted a gem about communication being lost with Hezbollah leadership:

OOF.

What a way to cap off the week.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NORMS! Lefty Loon Fran Lebowitz Has INSANE Proposal About What Biden Should Do With SCOTUS (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Is Christian Nationalism in the Room With Us Right Now? Mother Jones Editor Offended by 'Blessed' Remark
Amy Curtis
This Will Reportedly Be Prime Video's Election Night Anchor (Hint: 'Spread Fake News, Get Rewarded')
Doug P.
Border Patrol Union Keeps Truth Nuking Harris Over Phony Concern About a Secure Border
Doug P.
Sad Terrorist Noises: AP Mourns Loss of Colleague With Glowing Headline About Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah
Amy Curtis
Democratic Congresswoman's Crazy Video Proves (Once AGAIN) We Need Term Limits
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NORMS! Lefty Loon Fran Lebowitz Has INSANE Proposal About What Biden Should Do With SCOTUS (WATCH) Amy Curtis
Advertisement