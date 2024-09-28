GOP Rep. Brian Mast Points Out Reason the U.N. Was Finally Good for Something

Around the same time Benjamin Netanyahu was speaking in New York City and putting a smackdown on the terrorist coddlers at the United Nations, the head of Hezbollah was eliminated in Lebanon:

The Israeli Defense Forces launched a strike on Iran's Hezbollah headquarters in Beirut Friday with a target of eliminating the group's leader, Hassan Nasrallah. "The IDF conducted a precise strike on the Central Headquarters of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, embedded under residential buildings in the heart of the Dahieh in Beirut," IDF released in a statement.

The IDF later confirmed that Nasrallah was killed in the strike, meaning that many leaders of Hezbollah have now been taken out.

Let's just say their depth chart has been depleted.

Now it's being reported that Netanyahu's trip to the U.N. in NYC was used as a diversionary tactic.

BREAKING: Senior Israeli officials report PM Netanyahu’s trip to the UN General Assembly “was part of a diversion” to lead Nasrallah into believing he was safe while the PM was in New York. pic.twitter.com/zdVkUq6nnK — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) September 27, 2024

Republican Rep. Brian Mast with the winning reaction to that:

I love Brian Mast’s response: pic.twitter.com/hCKg8ChdlN — David Asman (@DavidAsmanfox) September 28, 2024

This is great!

The United Nations is finally good for something. — Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) September 27, 2024

That's just perfect, because it's true.

Mast also posted a gem about communication being lost with Hezbollah leadership:

I would say page them, but there is no one left to page. https://t.co/xJt8QTiZJK — Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) September 28, 2024

OOF.

What a way to cap off the week.