NORMS! Lefty Loon Fran Lebowitz Has INSANE Proposal About What Biden Should Do With SCOTUS (WATCH)

The Left is so self-centered they can't imagine a world where they don't have an absolute stranglehold on all facets of life.

It's why they lost their minds when Elon Musk bought Twitter, to the point where they're talking about taking criminal and civil action against him.

They lost one social media platform, while holding onto the vast majority of other media outlets and social media sites, and absolutely melted down.

The same thing applies to the Supreme Court. When it was liberal and liberal-leaning, it was fine. No need to pack it, reform it, impose ethics on it.

But now that Donald Trump has appointed three conservative SCOTUS Justices, tilting the balance of the court rightward, it's the worst thing ever. They want to pack it, reform it, impose arbitrary ethics on the conservative members.

Except for Fran Lebowitz. That doesn't go far enough for her. She wants Biden to unilaterally dissolve SCOTUS because ORANGE MAN BAD.

Watch:

Bill Maher guest Fran Lebowitz declares SCOTUS is “so disgraceful it shouldn’t even be allowed to be called the Supreme Court, it’s an insult to Motown...It’s Trump’s harem.” President “Biden should dissolve the Supreme Court.” #StartTheClock pic.twitter.com/kCgjqD4kHc — Brent Baker 🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@BrentHBaker) September 28, 2024

She's insane.

This is a woman who can’t drive a car, probably couldn’t change a light bulb — Amerigo Chattin (@AmerigoChattin) September 28, 2024

Rich, spoiled, and privileged who thinks her whims supercede the Constitution.

She's an 'author and orator', according to Google.

And a dangerous, Lefty nut, according to this writer.

She's an idiot. Our country is not perfect by a long shot but she is proposing an all powerful executive branch ... which is what created havoc in Europe among other places. Never a good idea — Damsel in Dissent 🇺🇸🦋🇦🇩 (@starboard_light) September 28, 2024

Because Franny thinks her preferred political party will always be in charge.

She'd lose her mind if a Republican were president without the Supreme Court, but that's what would happen under her proposal.

Funny how leftists let their communist leanings be known. When SCOTUS was dominated by liberals, right didn’t ever say to violate constitution to change it. Left wants total power to implement communism in this nation. Maoist style communism — JamesTiberius (@TheBigJamesG) September 28, 2024

They are full-throated communists.

"OuR DemOcRacY!" — Mike Moss (@_MikeMoss) September 28, 2024

They must abolish checks and balances in order to save it.

You have no idea how excited I am for the Liz Cheney/David French/Adam Kinzinger symposium on "The Conservative Case for Dissolving the Supreme Court to Save Democracy" https://t.co/9INiFaYQLg — Sunny (@sunnyright) September 28, 2024

Yep. Can't wait to see these conservatives defend this.

Much norms. Very decency.

Fran Lebowitz has never said anything interesting, but she did say this. https://t.co/ZKmLkRsCBI — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) September 28, 2024

She sure did.

The only way you could consider SCOTUS as a Trump rubber stamp is if you’ve paid absolutely no attention to any of their decisions or the ideological makeup of most of those majority opinions https://t.co/gMlY7SNuZf — ben 🌐🏗️🏡 (@hayesy316) September 28, 2024

Exactly.

They're not exactly a rubber stamp for Trump.

Even Maher was unimpressed.

Bill Maher's Guest Said Something So Stupid That Even He Thinks She's Crazy



“Biden should dissolve the Supreme Court.”



Fran Lebowitz said this after declaring that the Supreme Court “shouldn’t even be allowed to be called the Supreme Court.”



Bill Maher found this comment so… pic.twitter.com/HZ6UklhKyZ — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) September 28, 2024

Biden's the 'king'? When did we crown him king, Franny?

Imagine if someone said Trump was king in her presence. She'd need smelling salts.

Do not underestimate how many people in media and in the Democratic Party think exactly like this. https://t.co/HUy5Tfz4GF — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 28, 2024

Do not underestimate it. They're the majority, and it's dangerous.