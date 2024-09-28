GOP Rep. Brian Mast Points Out Reason the U.N. Was Finally Good for...
NORMS! Lefty Loon Fran Lebowitz Has INSANE Proposal About What Biden Should Do With SCOTUS (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  12:00 PM on September 28, 2024
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

The Left is so self-centered they can't imagine a world where they don't have an absolute stranglehold on all facets of life.

It's why they lost their minds when Elon Musk bought Twitter, to the point where they're talking about taking criminal and civil action against him.

They lost one social media platform, while holding onto the vast majority of other media outlets and social media sites, and absolutely melted down.

The same thing applies to the Supreme Court. When it was liberal and liberal-leaning, it was fine. No need to pack it, reform it, impose ethics on it.

But now that Donald Trump has appointed three conservative SCOTUS Justices, tilting the balance of the court rightward, it's the worst thing ever. They want to pack it, reform it, impose arbitrary ethics on the conservative members.

Except for Fran Lebowitz. That doesn't go far enough for her. She wants Biden to unilaterally dissolve SCOTUS because ORANGE MAN BAD.

Watch:

She's insane.

Rich, spoiled, and privileged who thinks her whims supercede the Constitution.

She's an 'author and orator', according to Google.

And a dangerous, Lefty nut, according to this writer.

Because Franny thinks her preferred political party will always be in charge.

She'd lose her mind if a Republican were president without the Supreme Court, but that's what would happen under her proposal.

They are full-throated communists.

They must abolish checks and balances in order to save it.

Yep. Can't wait to see these conservatives defend this.

Much norms. Very decency.

She sure did.

Exactly.

They're not exactly a rubber stamp for Trump.

Even Maher was unimpressed.

Biden's the 'king'? When did we crown him king, Franny?

Imagine if someone said Trump was king in her presence. She'd need smelling salts.

Do not underestimate it. They're the majority, and it's dangerous.

