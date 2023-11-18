WaPo Finds No Sign of Joe Biden 'Active Involvement' in Son's Business ('Here's the Author')

The Washington Post has a story today titled "Hunter Biden's career of benefiting from his father's name."

The sub-headline is "The president's son has had a complex, even tortured relationship with the 'Biden brand.'"

Amid discussion about Hunter Biden's "authenticated" but still only "purported" laptop, this was noted:

A Washington Post review of Hunter Biden’s career found no sign the family patriarch was an active participant in his son’s business efforts.

Just how thorough was that "review"? People can't help but wonder.

"A Washington Post review of Hunter Biden’s career found no sign the family patriarch was an active participant in his son’s business efforts."https://t.co/fBOYTzXyh0 pic.twitter.com/8k4Shdu84o — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) November 18, 2023

Yeah thousands of e-mails under aliases suggest everything was on the up & up — CTIronman (@CTIronman) November 18, 2023

Capone syndicate reports no sign that Al was involved in a criminal enterprise. — John Powers (@wapella) November 18, 2023

Did the Washington Post follow through and make sure all those checks with "loan repayment" written in the memo section were on the up-and-up?

Also, here's the journo who wrote the latest "no sign Joe Biden was an active participant in his son's business dealings":

author of the article pic.twitter.com/rj0JAoXWIn — CommodoreBTC 🍊 (@CommodoreBTC) November 18, 2023

I’m sure it was written as unbiased as possible. https://t.co/QXxk5gge53 pic.twitter.com/61c7NR9o9G — David In Maryland (@DavidInMaryland) November 18, 2023

Ah, "journalism."

Also, notice too that we've gone from "never spoke to his son about his business" to "Joe wasn't an active participant" in record time.

Look at those goalposts move. He wasn’t an “active” participant says the Post’s clean-up crew. https://t.co/Qokt42TJzD — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 18, 2023

How about an ‘ inactive participant’ ? You know, like an investor, but not with money, but influence. https://t.co/XCIAjHAmAd — Harold Rodgers (@HaroldRodgersIN) November 18, 2023

Imagine where this story might be if Biden didn't have so much of the media carrying his water.

