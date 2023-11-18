WaPo Finds No Sign of Joe Biden 'Active Involvement' in Son's Business ('Here's the Author')

Builder of Canada's 'Anti-Racism Strategy' Says We Will Crush Your 'Jewsader Colony'
Doug P.  |  3:30 PM on November 18, 2023
Meme screenshot

The Washington Post has a story today titled "Hunter Biden's career of benefiting from his father's name." 

The sub-headline is "The president's son has had a complex, even tortured relationship with the 'Biden brand.'"

Amid discussion about Hunter Biden's "authenticated" but still only "purported" laptop, this was noted:

A Washington Post review of Hunter Biden’s career found no sign the family patriarch was an active participant in his son’s business efforts.

Just how thorough was that "review"? People can't help but wonder.

Did the Washington Post follow through and make sure all those checks with "loan repayment" written in the memo section were on the up-and-up?

Also, here's the journo who wrote the latest "no sign Joe Biden was an active participant in his son's business dealings": 

Ah, "journalism."

Also, notice too that we've gone from "never spoke to his son about his business" to "Joe wasn't an active participant" in record time.

Imagine where this story might be if Biden didn't have so much of the media carrying his water.

*** 

