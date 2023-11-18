Big Scoop About IDF, Weapons at Gaza Hospital and Journos is the PEAKEST of Peak CNN

Nobody in particular was surprised to find out that Hamas had tunnels under Gaza hospitals and had also been stashing weapons there, which is a war crime. But that of course hasn't prevented the Left from accusing Israel of being the one committing war crimes, and the media's doing their best to help.

Israeli Defense Forces discovered weapons at Al-Shifa hospital and released photos as proof, but CNN decided to make the angle about the IDF instead of what was found at the hospital:

CNN analysis: Video suggests IDF might have rearranged weaponry at Al-Shifa hospital prior to international news crew visits https://t.co/SL4jgqMoFW @GianlucaMezzo & @katie_polglase report — Daniel Wright (@AlfieConn) November 18, 2023

This has never been more apparent:

They want so bad for Israel to be the bad guy. They are aching for it. https://t.co/kLwwXnConW — Tadeusz (@RuedesJuifs21) November 18, 2023

Bingo!

No way? They arranged the Hamas weapons found at the hospital (linger on that for a moment) so the media could see and photograph the cache as easily as possible. That’s now being treated as ~suspicious~ https://t.co/4CPSDFcnUk — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 18, 2023

Wait, you mean the IDF moved weaponry around to clear it before news crews arrived?



Unthinkable. https://t.co/7wsqYUnidz — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 18, 2023

Shocker, right? It almost sounds as if CNN is trying to insinuate that the IDF planted the weapons

An Israel Defense Forces (IDF) video on November 15 showing a tour of Hamas weaponry found at Al-Shifa hospital shows less weaponry at the scene than in later footage filmed by international news crews, indicating the weaponry may have been moved or placed there prior to news crews arriving. CNN compared footage published by the IDF online with footage taken by Fox News, which was granted access to the site in the hours afterwards. IDF spokesperson Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus leads the tour in the IDF video and a watch on his arm shows the time to be 13:18.

Rest assured the media will again be happy to parrot claims from the Gaza Health Ministry again.

“Rearranged”



I’m sorry, just so we’re clear, they found extensive military hardware including firearms and explosives in a “hospital” that the media spent so much time portraying as an innocent “hospital”, right?



Even if they picked it off the floor and put it on the table? https://t.co/XRmID88KMC — Sunny (@sunnyright) November 18, 2023

CNN blindly repeats that “medical officials” deny the hospital is being used for military purposes, on the same page it acknowledges that there were Hamas weapons in the hospital



Incredible. https://t.co/XRmID88KMC pic.twitter.com/oJEbyGlay7 — Sunny (@sunnyright) November 18, 2023

In the name of accuracy and transparency perhaps the IDF could arrange to have it done this way next time:

Fair enough. From here on out, CNN reporters go in first. https://t.co/0DV0HTxXEK — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 18, 2023

Save an IDF soldier, send a member of the international press to clear and secure rooms in Al-Shifa https://t.co/CEEMlisC0y — Jen Monroe (@thatjenmonroe) November 18, 2023

Have at it, CNN!

Obligatory:

***

