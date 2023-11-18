Twitter Users Stop to Laugh at The Hill For Not Knowing Their Car...
Follow the Money: Riley Gaines, Others Explain Why Planned Parenthood Supports 'Gender-Aff...
Dem Rep. Raskin Tells Wolf Blitzer Why Feds Didn't Want Speaker Johnson to...
Watch: Elon Musk's SpaceX Launches Another 'Starship'
Priorities: FBI Halted Child Predator Investigation to Dedicate Resources to Jan. 6 Trespa...
WaPo STILL Doing #Journalism Gymnastics When Reporting About the Hunter Biden Laptop
Migrants Rush Border Wall in Attempt to Gain Asylum/Work... in Spain
Amtrak Warns of Delays Due to '1st Amendment-Related Events' (the New 'Fiery But...
Mike Lee Calling Down the THUNDER on Liz Cheney for Pushing the SAME...
Stacey Abrams' Brother-In-Law Arrested in Tampa... on Charges of Human Trafficking
Riley Gaines Wipes the FLOOR with Laura Loomer and Her 'Investigative Skills' After...
Twitter/X Reacts to TikTokers Making Out With Shrek
Elon Musk Vows to File 'Thermonuclear Lawsuit' Against Media Matters on Monday
House Speaker Johnson Posts Link to ALL J6 Tapes (Liz Cheney Fires Back...

Big Scoop About IDF, Weapons at Gaza Hospital and Journos is the PEAKEST of Peak CNN

Doug P.  |  1:27 PM on November 18, 2023
Meme

Nobody in particular was surprised to find out that Hamas had tunnels under Gaza hospitals and had also been stashing weapons there, which is a war crime. But that of course hasn't prevented the Left from accusing Israel of being the one committing war crimes, and the media's doing their best to help.

Advertisement

Israeli Defense Forces discovered weapons at Al-Shifa hospital and released  photos as proof, but CNN decided to make the angle about the IDF instead of what was found at the hospital: 

This has never been more apparent:

Bingo!

Shocker, right? It almost sounds as if CNN is trying to insinuate that the IDF planted the weapons

An Israel Defense Forces (IDF) video on November 15 showing a tour of Hamas weaponry found at Al-Shifa hospital shows less weaponry at the scene than in later footage filmed by international news crews, indicating the weaponry may have been moved or placed there prior to news crews arriving.  

CNN compared footage published by the IDF online with footage taken by Fox News, which was granted access to the site in the hours afterwards. IDF spokesperson Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus leads the tour in the IDF video and a watch on his arm shows the time to be 13:18. 

Recommended

Dem Rep. Raskin Tells Wolf Blitzer Why Feds Didn't Want Speaker Johnson to Release All 1/6 Footage
Doug P.
Advertisement

Rest assured the media will again be happy to parrot claims from the Gaza Health Ministry again.

In the name of accuracy and transparency perhaps the IDF could arrange to have it done this way next time:

Have at it, CNN!

Obligatory:

Advertisement

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dem Rep. Raskin Tells Wolf Blitzer Why Feds Didn't Want Speaker Johnson to Release All 1/6 Footage
Doug P.
Follow the Money: Riley Gaines, Others Explain Why Planned Parenthood Supports 'Gender-Affirming Care'
Grateful Calvin
Twitter Users Stop to Laugh at The Hill For Not Knowing Their Car Company Logos
Coucy
Riley Gaines Wipes the FLOOR with Laura Loomer and Her 'Investigative Skills' After She Doxxed Her
Sam J.
Mike Lee Calling Down the THUNDER on Liz Cheney for Pushing the SAME J6 Footage is a BEAUTIFUL Thing
Sam J.
Elon Musk Vows to File 'Thermonuclear Lawsuit' Against Media Matters on Monday
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dem Rep. Raskin Tells Wolf Blitzer Why Feds Didn't Want Speaker Johnson to Release All 1/6 Footage Doug P.
Advertisement