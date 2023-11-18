Amtrak Warns of Delays Due to '1st Amendment-Related Events' (the New 'Fiery But Mostly Peaceful'?)

Priorities: FBI Halted Child Predator Investigation to Dedicate Resources to Jan. 6 Trespa...
Doug P.  |  9:20 AM on November 18, 2023
meme

We never would have predicted that Amtrak Northeast might have the Tweet of the Week, but they just might be awarded that distinction for this explanation for a DC delay: 

Advertisement

A "First Amendment-related event"? Well, we can be certain they're not referring to a Trump rally or that tweet would no doubt be very different.

Apparently this is the "First Amendment-related event" Amtrak was talking about:

Hundreds of protesters calling for a cease-fire in Gaza gathered at Union Station in D.C. on Friday night, drawing a massive police presence and disrupting Metro service to the train station.

WTOP’s Scott Gelman reported Union Station was completely blocked off around 6:30 p.m. and that the demonstration began at the front of Union Station, but later moved to the side on First Street NE.

Crowds ultimately dissipated around 8 p.m., Gelman reported. Red Line trains had been bypassing the station, but regular service resumed after the crowds left.

First Amendment-related "crowds."

Recommended

Riley Gaines Wipes the FLOOR with Laura Loomer and Her 'Investigative Skills' After She Doxxed Her
Sam J.
Advertisement

Yeah, "riots" more closely describes what was happening.

Did the person who wrote that Amtrak tweet by any chance used to work for CNN?

"First Amendment-related event" could become a thing now:

You can't make this stuff up.

*** 

