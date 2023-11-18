Amtrak Warns of Delays Due to '1st Amendment-Related Events' (the New 'Fiery But Mostly Peaceful'?)

We never would have predicted that Amtrak Northeast might have the Tweet of the Week, but they just might be awarded that distinction for this explanation for a DC delay:

Advertisement

Due to First Amendment-related events, customers are encouraged to allow extra time to get to Washington Union Station to board their train. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) November 17, 2023

A "First Amendment-related event"? Well, we can be certain they're not referring to a Trump rally or that tweet would no doubt be very different.

"First Amendment Related Events"



New "Fiery But Mostly Peaceful" has dropped pic.twitter.com/ycu37Flgu8 — Ben Zeisloft (@BenZeisloft) November 17, 2023

Like someone is reading the Declaration of Independence and holding everything up? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 17, 2023

Apparently this is the "First Amendment-related event" Amtrak was talking about:

Hundreds of protesters calling for a cease-fire in Gaza gathered at Union Station in D.C. on Friday night, drawing a massive police presence and disrupting Metro service to the train station. WTOP’s Scott Gelman reported Union Station was completely blocked off around 6:30 p.m. and that the demonstration began at the front of Union Station, but later moved to the side on First Street NE. Crowds ultimately dissipated around 8 p.m., Gelman reported. Red Line trains had been bypassing the station, but regular service resumed after the crowds left.

First Amendment-related "crowds."

Were people talking too loud in the quiet car? — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 17, 2023

You mean riots https://t.co/lZAVWsEmaO — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 17, 2023

Yeah, "riots" more closely describes what was happening.

Narrator: Blocking traffic and violating a host of other laws unrelated to any political dispute is not protected by the First Amendment. https://t.co/VZAJQyTpSV — Ilya Shapiro (@ishapiro) November 18, 2023

Did the person who wrote that Amtrak tweet by any chance used to work for CNN?

"First Amendment-related event" could become a thing now:

“Sorry about the screaming and crying, fellow Target shoppers. My toddler is having a first amendment-related event.” https://t.co/PJ22JsnfFq — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) November 18, 2023

You can't make this stuff up.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!