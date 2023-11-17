Mich. Gov. Whitmer Brags About the Biden Economy and NOBODY is Buying It (Can't Afford To)

Just Gets Worse: Mollie Hemingway Drops Another BOMBSHELL About Judge in Letitia James...
Doug P.  |  11:00 AM on November 17, 2023

Yet another Democrat is making a claim that will make you say "please, just stop!"

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, in an apparent attempt to set the stage for a future presidential run at some point, is trying to pretend that Biden and the Democrats have created an economic utopia. 

Prepare to be gaslit: 

Wow, she really hopes everybody's stupid. And how about that sales pitch!

First of all, it shouldn't even be legal to refer to what we've seen happen as an "Inflation Reduction Act":

Not unlike the "Affordable Care Act," the "Inflation Reduction Act" helped bring about the opposite of how it's billed. If a business lies about what a product or service actually does they get into trouble, but the government can do it free from consequence.

She'll have to get back to you on that.

Whitmer won't mind paying, because "costs are down!"

The Dems are really hoping we believe their claims and not our lying eyes, ears and bills.

*** 

