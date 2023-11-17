Mich. Gov. Whitmer Brags About the Biden Economy and NOBODY is Buying It (Can't Afford To)

Yet another Democrat is making a claim that will make you say "please, just stop!"

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, in an apparent attempt to set the stage for a future presidential run at some point, is trying to pretend that Biden and the Democrats have created an economic utopia.

Prepare to be gaslit:

With federal resources from the Inflation Reduction Act, we're protecting the environment and supercharging our economy.



The best part? Our investments in clean energy are not only driving down costs, but they're also ensuring a more sustainable future for all. Thanks, @POTUS! — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) November 16, 2023

Wow, she really hopes everybody's stupid. And how about that sales pitch!

"The best part about it is"



Regurgitated sales phrases like this aren't going to trick your constituents into supporting your bad investments with our tax dollars. — publius (@correctthemedia) November 16, 2023

First of all, it shouldn't even be legal to refer to what we've seen happen as an "Inflation Reduction Act":

To describe the absolute crap that’s in the epically misnomered “Inflation Reduction Act” is like something right out of an Ayn Rand novel.🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/vmfGepRoj6 — @therealtommya (@therealtommya1) November 17, 2023

Not unlike the "Affordable Care Act," the "Inflation Reduction Act" helped bring about the opposite of how it's billed. If a business lies about what a product or service actually does they get into trouble, but the government can do it free from consequence.

Youre a liar ! what’s become cheaper ???where ??? driving what costs down where ?? — Anthony Suworow 蘇沃洛夫 (@Anthony1Suworow) November 16, 2023

What's costs are down?? — Appleseed John (@Observe_truths) November 16, 2023

She'll have to get back to you on that.

If costs are driven down how come I’m paying more for gasoline, electric and natural gas? — Chris Neahusan (@ChrisNeahusan) November 16, 2023

I’m sending you my UPPCO bill to pay. https://t.co/11DamkEn6j — Nancy 🙊🙉🙈 (@sparklingwolf) November 16, 2023

Whitmer won't mind paying, because "costs are down!"

As usual... wild conjecture and claims not based or backed up by facts. — trued (@trued_td) November 16, 2023

The Dems are really hoping we believe their claims and not our lying eyes, ears and bills.

