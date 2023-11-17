ABC News' Jon Karl Advises Voters to Consider Threat From Trump Before Voting Based on Economy

Back when Trump was president CNN had Jim Acosta, and should Trump end up back in office, White House reporter Jonathan Karl seems determined to be the Acosta of ABC News.

Advertisement

Karl's even written a book about Trump, and he admitted to Stephen Colbert that it's an attempt to influence the election. The "journalist" would obviously like voters to put their economic concerns aside and consider what a second Trump term would bring about:

ABC's Jonathan Karl admits he wrote his latest book to influence the election "if people are going to go into this next election thinking about" low inflation "they also need to be thinking not just about what Trump was what he is now in what he is proposing and planning to do" pic.twitter.com/GCxpVxXTUq — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) November 17, 2023

What's the difference between that guy and the spin that comes out of the Biden White House?

Not sure admitting you wrote a book to try to rebut campaign narratives does much for you or your network's credibility | ABC's @jonkarl Admits He Wrote Anti-Trump Book To Influence 2024 Election https://t.co/YX2LoWWm9q — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) November 17, 2023

Alternate way to phrase Karl's appearance with Colbert:

Democrat Tells Democrat Why He's Trying to Help Democrats https://t.co/P30TUO3zuB — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 17, 2023

We shouldn't even be rolling our eyes at this stuff anymore but these "journalists" keep outdoing themselves.

Sure Biden has hurt the economy and your dollar doesn't go nearly as far as it did a few years ago, but if you could put that aside and believe the Left's narratives about the possible Republican nominee "journalists" would appreciate it.

@jonkarl is every "unbiased" "mainstream" "journalist" in the DC/NY bubble.



They are all activists posing as neutral observers.



All of them. — SaintStephenSays (@NewProtectorate) November 17, 2023

Bingo!

"Don't remember the good times under Trump, because we spent the whole time telling you it was Hell on Earth! Don't remember what we didn't tell you, you rubes!" https://t.co/oTxTXqD8sV — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) November 17, 2023

"But believe us when we tell you Trump SECOND term will be hell on Earth!"

Sounds like election interference https://t.co/Fmj0BTxiFC — Chris Kelly 🇺🇸 (@Criostoir_Bmore) November 17, 2023

It's OK when THEY do it.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!