ABC News' Jon Karl Advises Voters to Consider Threat From Trump Before Voting Based on Economy

Doug P.  |  1:10 PM on November 17, 2023
Journalism meme

Back when Trump was president CNN had Jim Acosta, and should Trump end up back in office, White House reporter Jonathan Karl seems determined to be the Acosta of ABC News.

Karl's even written a book about Trump, and he admitted to Stephen Colbert that it's an attempt to influence the election. The "journalist" would obviously like voters to put their economic concerns aside and consider what a second Trump term would bring about: 

What's the difference between that guy and the spin that comes out of the Biden White House?

Alternate way to phrase Karl's appearance with Colbert:

We shouldn't even be rolling our eyes at this stuff anymore but these "journalists" keep outdoing themselves.

Sure Biden has hurt the economy and your dollar doesn't go nearly as far as it did a few years ago, but if you could put that aside and believe the Left's narratives about the possible Republican nominee "journalists" would appreciate it.

Bingo!

"But believe us when we tell you Trump SECOND term will be hell on Earth!"

It's OK when THEY do it.

*** 

