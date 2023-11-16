Sen. Tammy Duckworth Gets Schooled About Bidenomics
Faced With Lawsuit, NYU Pivots and Establishes 'Center for The Study of Antisemitism'
Oops. Pentagon Fails Annual Audit Of $3.8 TRILLION In Military Assets Again
'Did the Jim Crow Law Get Overturned?' MLB Picks Location of 2025 All-Star...
No Wonder Biden Thinks 'Bidenomics' is Working ('Exclusive Party for the Elites' Tone...
Video Don't Lie: Side-By-Side Clips Show The Difference Between Two Days in Washington...
Israeli SNL Is Out With Another Brilliant Skit
Your All-in-One Conservative News App: THM News
Here's CNN's Headline About Arrest Being Made for Death of Jewish Man in...
Praising Osama Bin Ladin Is Apparently TikTok's Newest Trend
Drunk Driver Whips Out All the Victim Cards After Getting Pulled Over
Liberals on TikTok Are Going Nuts Over Osama Bin Laden's 'Letter to America'
Barbra Streisand Trying Hard to Give Trump a Bump in the Polls
Scene From a Foreign Occupation or a Warm Welcome for a Head of...

Does This Update About Special Counsel's Probe Into Biden's Classified Doc Handling Surprise You?

Doug P.  |  5:10 PM on November 16, 2023
Artist Angie

About ten months ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate Joe Biden's classified document problem:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday appointed a special counsel to investigate the presence of classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, and at an unsecured office in Washington dating from his time as vice president.

Robert Hur, a onetime U.S. attorney appointed by former President Donald Trump, will lead the investigation and plans to begin his work soon. His appointment marks the second time in a few months that Garland has appointed a special counsel, an extraordinary fact that reflects the Justice Department’s efforts to independently conduct high-profile probes in an exceedingly heated political environment.

Advertisement

Fast forward almost a year, in the least shocking development ever, CNN has reported that Hur is not expected to bring charges against anybody connected to Biden's mishandling of classified documents:

Things could change but if that's the case it really wouldn't be very surprising.

The special counsel will "be critical" but do nothing about it? Gee, why does that sound so familiar? Somebody ask James Comey and Hillary Clinton.

Recommended

Sen. Tammy Duckworth Gets Schooled About Bidenomics
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Having that "D" after your name can really help. Also the media is now free to report Biden's mishandling of classified documents as yet another example of a father's love for his son.

WHAT double-standard in the justice system?

The MSM would be perfectly happy with that determination if we were talking about Trump, right?


*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Advertisement

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sen. Tammy Duckworth Gets Schooled About Bidenomics
Amy Curtis
Video Don't Lie: Side-By-Side Clips Show The Difference Between Two Days in Washington D.C.
Grateful Calvin
Faced With Lawsuit, NYU Pivots and Establishes 'Center for The Study of Antisemitism'
Amy Curtis
Israeli SNL Is Out With Another Brilliant Skit
Twitchy Video
Oops. Pentagon Fails Annual Audit Of $3.8 TRILLION In Military Assets Again
Amy Curtis
'Did the Jim Crow Law Get Overturned?' MLB Picks Location of 2025 All-Star Game (Questions Abound)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Gets Schooled About Bidenomics Amy Curtis
Advertisement