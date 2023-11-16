Does This Update About Special Counsel's Probe Into Biden's Classified Doc Handling Surprise You?

About ten months ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate Joe Biden's classified document problem:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday appointed a special counsel to investigate the presence of classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, and at an unsecured office in Washington dating from his time as vice president. Robert Hur, a onetime U.S. attorney appointed by former President Donald Trump, will lead the investigation and plans to begin his work soon. His appointment marks the second time in a few months that Garland has appointed a special counsel, an extraordinary fact that reflects the Justice Department’s efforts to independently conduct high-profile probes in an exceedingly heated political environment.

Fast forward almost a year, in the least shocking development ever, CNN has reported that Hur is not expected to bring charges against anybody connected to Biden's mishandling of classified documents:

#BREAKING: CNN announces that Special Counsel Robert Hur will NOT be bringing charges against ANYONE in connection to his investigation of how then-Vice President Biden and his team over how they handled classified documents.



CNN's Brianna Keilar and Paula Reid say Hur's team… pic.twitter.com/29kUGlB7Eo — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 16, 2023

Things could change but if that's the case it really wouldn't be very surprising.

BREAKING: The Special Counsel investigating Biden's classified documents from his time as VP that were found at his house and office are not expected to charge anyone.



They will apparently "be critical of Biden and his staff for the way they handled sensitive materials" but… pic.twitter.com/65vnxLfG1y — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 16, 2023

The special counsel will "be critical" but do nothing about it? Gee, why does that sound so familiar? Somebody ask James Comey and Hillary Clinton.

If you’re accommodating and valuable enough to the bureaucratic regime, it’ll let you leave classified documents in a garage where a crackhead compromised by foreign governments lives.



Otherwise, your ass is getting prosecuted. https://t.co/EMAP2qqPME — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 16, 2023

Having that "D" after your name can really help. Also the media is now free to report Biden's mishandling of classified documents as yet another example of a father's love for his son.

Of course they won’t. It’s Biden’s DOJ/SC.



Did anyone actually think they would?! https://t.co/lLLJ3jTEax — 🍁Kristi🍁 (@TheyCallMeNans) November 16, 2023

WHAT double-standard in the justice system?

🚨BREAKING: Special Counsel Robert Hur, who has been "investigating" Biden in the mishandling of classified documents, is NOT expected to bring charges.



Did you really think it was going to go any other way?



We fix this or we perish. — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) November 16, 2023

The MSM would be perfectly happy with that determination if we were talking about Trump, right?

if you want to understand why half the country appears ready vote for Trump again, even if he’s sitting in a cell on Alcatraz https://t.co/Fpf8Y8zK5A — a newsman (@a_newsman) November 16, 2023





