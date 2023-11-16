No Wonder Biden Thinks 'Bidenomics' is Working ('Exclusive Party for the Elites' Tone Deaf Alert)

Average Americans are struggling to afford groceries & gas, but the economic weather remains fantastic inside the rich lib elite bubble, as evidenced yesterday at a shindig after President Biden's meeting with China's Xi Jinping.

Biden might think "Bidenomics" is working because it most certainly seems to be for certain people:

BREAKING: List of elite American executives dining with genocidal communist “Guest of Honor” Xi Jinping last night for $40,000 in San Francisco.



- Tim Cook @Apple

- Stephen Schwarzman @blackstone

- Larry Fink @BlackRock

- Stanley Deal @Boeing

- Merit Janow @Mastercard

-… pic.twitter.com/QnRItp7Kpo — Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (@committeeonccp) November 16, 2023

It's another party that you're not invited to (not that you'd have wanted to go):

LAST NIGHT: Biden celebrates his reunion with his old friend Xi Jinping by throwing an exclusive party for elites only — featuring a Gwen Stefani concert and a fireworks show pic.twitter.com/I5pbhXdeWT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 16, 2023

Just lovely!!!



Biden threw a reunion party last night for his old friend Xi Jinping!!!



It featured fireworks and a concert by Gwen Stefani!!!



Our tax dollars are hard at work here!



pic.twitter.com/vi9naRjh2i — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) November 16, 2023

We're only $33 trillion in debt, so why not? (Cue massive eye roll)

What a finale to a magical evening for all in attendance. President Biden hosting a Gala at the Exploratorium as part of the APEC Summit. Gwen Stefani performed and right afterward this….

I had a spectacular view from my office. @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/kHQqY41yBq — Dan Ashley (@DanAshleyABC7) November 16, 2023

The homeless people Newsom and S.F. prog leadership removed from the streets for Xi's visit missed quite a show.

The list of shame https://t.co/ZigWVEfEGp — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) November 16, 2023

One final question:

How much did they borrow from China to put this event on? — Seth C (@GlobalGolfAssoc) November 16, 2023

At this point, they just enjoy rubbing it in everybody else's face.

