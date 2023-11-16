No Wonder Biden Thinks 'Bidenomics' is Working ('Exclusive Party for the Elites' Tone Deaf Alert)

Video Don't Lie: Side-By-Side Clips Show The Difference Between Two Days in Washington...
Doug P.  |  3:10 PM on November 16, 2023
Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Average Americans are struggling to afford groceries & gas, but the economic weather remains fantastic inside the rich lib elite bubble, as evidenced yesterday at a shindig after President Biden's meeting with China's Xi Jinping. 

Biden might think "Bidenomics" is working because it most certainly seems to be for certain people:

It's another party that you're not invited to (not that you'd have wanted to go):

We're only $33 trillion in debt, so why not? (Cue massive eye roll)

The homeless people Newsom and S.F. prog leadership removed from the streets for Xi's visit missed quite a show.

One final question:

At this point, they just enjoy rubbing it in everybody else's face.

*** 

