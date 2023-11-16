'Did the Jim Crow Law Get Overturned?' MLB Picks Location of 2025 All-Star Game (Questions Abound)

In April of 2021, Major League Baseball announced that they were pulling that summer's All-Star Game out of Atlanta, claiming the state has racist voting laws:

"I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year's All-Star Game and MLB Draft," Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr. said in a statement. "Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box."

Fast forward two and a half years and just look at this:

Atlanta will host the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, Rob Manfred says. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 16, 2023

Wait, did something change?

How the dare the MLB put their all star game in Georgia after they literally implemented Jim Crow laws two years ago — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 16, 2023

Oh, did the Jim Crow law get overturned or something? https://t.co/DFz3sXYdwn — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 16, 2023

I wonder what his reasoning is since Georgia didn’t change the voting laws that were “so horrible” they had to pull it in the first place. We all know. He was just virtue signaling. It never really mattered. Such a joke. — Chandler (@ambron13) November 16, 2023

Somebody ask Stacey Abrams her thoughts on this! It's almost like the MLB is trying to make up for the backfire of Atlanta losing a recent All-Star Game to Colorado over the Left's BS rhetoric.

Has anyone told @staceyabrams so she can ruin it again? — Queen of Donuts (@DonutsQueen2) November 16, 2023

What happened? Did the voting laws change in Georgia? https://t.co/YNrhyA9MmC — Joshua Brown (@RhubarbBrown) November 16, 2023

No Georgians can attend. They all died of thirst in the voting lines. https://t.co/3amo8qee6N — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 16, 2023

Turns out the Jim Crow laws got Applesauce elected so now it's cool — Tony Po (@ATFignorer) November 16, 2023

However, if Trump wins Georgia next year, and the presidential election, all bets are off for the 2025 All-Star Game remaining in Atlanta.

