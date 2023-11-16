'Did the Jim Crow Law Get Overturned?' MLB Picks Location of 2025 All-Star Game (Questions Abound)

Does This Update About Special Counsel's Probe Into Biden's Classified Doc Handling Surpri...
Doug P.  |  3:45 PM on November 16, 2023
AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool, File

In April of 2021, Major League Baseball announced that they were pulling that summer's All-Star Game out of Atlanta, claiming the state has racist voting laws:

"I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year's All-Star Game and MLB Draft," Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr. said in a statement. "Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box."

Fast forward two and a half years and just look at this: 

Wait, did something change? 

Somebody ask Stacey Abrams her thoughts on this! It's almost like the MLB is trying to make up for the backfire of Atlanta losing a recent All-Star Game to Colorado over the Left's BS rhetoric.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth Gets Schooled About Bidenomics
Amy Curtis
However, if Trump wins Georgia next year, and the presidential election, all bets are off for the 2025 All-Star Game remaining in Atlanta.

*** 

