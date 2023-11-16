Congressman Thanks Capitol Police for Keeping Lefty Dems Safe From Their Own Supporters

MTG Looks to ‘Castrate’ Trans Official Rachel Levine’s Salary
Doug P.  |  10:22 AM on November 16, 2023
Meme

We're not noticing the word "insurrection" being used in the mainstream media this morning, even though that's pretty much what took place at the DNC's headquarters last night. A pro-Palestinian mob reportedly injured six Capitol Police officers, and a Democrat told Axios that it "scared me more than January 6th":

The predicted number of injured Capitol Police officers who will be invited on CNN and MSNBC to tell their harrowing stories: ZERO.

GOP Rep. Mike Collins thanked the Capitol Police in a way that might anger Rashida Tlaib, AOC, Ilhan Omar and other "Squad" types:

Ouch!

Most likely there won't be any pre-dawn FBI raids over this.

*** 

