Congressman Thanks Capitol Police for Keeping Lefty Dems Safe From Their Own Supporters

We're not noticing the word "insurrection" being used in the mainstream media this morning, even though that's pretty much what took place at the DNC's headquarters last night. A pro-Palestinian mob reportedly injured six Capitol Police officers, and a Democrat told Axios that it "scared me more than January 6th":

Advertisement

Capitol Police say six officers injured in the DNC protest, one arrest for assaulting an officer.



Spox for one of the groups leading the protest says the violence was “one-sided” by police.



A House Democrat told @Axios it “scared me more than January 6.” https://t.co/GEKWQiZNIm — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) November 16, 2023

The predicted number of injured Capitol Police officers who will be invited on CNN and MSNBC to tell their harrowing stories: ZERO.

All House Office Buildings Locked Down. No exit or entry due to pro-Palestinian demonstration on Capitol Hill

From USCP: All House buildings: Significant demonstration activity, no entry or exit is permitted at this time. You may move throughout the buildings. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 16, 2023

BREAKING



Absolute mayhem outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington DC.



Ceasefire advocates who were protesting and blocking the doors of the DNC building are being pulled off, thrown down, and arrested by law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/uCEsYGQt8L — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 16, 2023

I’m with my baby at my office and the Capitol offices just went into lockdown because of these clowns. Imagine being that unhinged. Nut jobs.

pic.twitter.com/30AXnxsQRJ — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) November 16, 2023

GOP Rep. Mike Collins thanked the Capitol Police in a way that might anger Rashida Tlaib, AOC, Ilhan Omar and other "Squad" types:

Thank you @CapitolPolice for keeping Democrats safe from their own terrorist loving supporters. Stay safe out there. https://t.co/Ds2YnTQNFF — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) November 16, 2023

Ouch!

Is this a mostly peaceful protest or worse than 9-11 … I am so confused by the media commentators 🤨 — Barb🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@BarbGEO47) November 16, 2023

Any of these people going to the gulag like the J6? — N. Holmes 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Tiffany_Blu3) November 16, 2023

Most likely there won't be any pre-dawn FBI raids over this.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!