Biden Campaign Orders Media to Carry More of Their Water So the 'Authoritarian' Doesn't Win

The Biden White House is ramping up criticism of the media, especially the New York Times, and the extra shaming from the president's campaign seems to have heated up around the time the Gray Lady published this dismal poll:

In that New York Times/Siena poll, just 7% -- seven! -- said that it would be very good or somewhat good for America if Biden was reelected. | @jimgeraghty https://t.co/gULKBttGNo — National Review (@NRO) November 8, 2023

The poll also found Trump leading Biden in five of six swing states.

Meanwhile, the Biden campaign is blaming the media for not being able to positively spin the disaster that this administration has been, singling out the NY Times by name:

Inbox: Biden campaign singles out the NYT.

“For the political press corp – especially our friends at the Gray Lady – it’s time to meet the moment and responsibly inform the electorate of what their lives might look like if the leading GOP candidate for president is allowed back… pic.twitter.com/gSKSmPhtHS — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) November 14, 2023

The Biden camp is telling the media to double down on efforts to paint Trump as an authoritarian "threat to democracy" (as always, replace "democracy" with "Democrats" for greater accuracy):

A second term of Donald Trump would pave the way for a national abortion ban. Day after day, Trump touts extreme MAGA policies that would define his presidency and subvert our democracy - including his role in overturning Roe v. Wade, and his support for a national abortion ban. Unfortunately, the political press have not paid enough attention or shined a bright enough light on how these policies would impact the American people. In fact, the New York Times today wrote "Why Trump Seems Less Vulnerable on Abortion Than Other Republicans" at the literal same time that Trump started running ads bragging about his role in overturning Roe v. Wade. The Times writes Trump "appears to be attending to general election voters by employing vagueness and trying to occupy a middle ground of sorts." The millions of Americans who currently live in a state with a draconian ban on abortion - like South Carolina, Florida, or Georgia - are living with the consequences of Donald Trump's first term everyday. For the political press corp - especially our friends at the Gray Lady - it's time to meet the moment and responsibly inform the electorate of what their lives might look like if the leading GOP candidate for president is allowed back in the White House.

The Biden administration is trying to twist the arm of the media over how to report things while attempting to jail a political opponent. Yet, they call Trump the "authoritarian"? Oh, the irony.

Translation: “Why isn’t the press doing more to overtly campaign on our behalf?” https://t.co/Q0JgHLhtHC — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 15, 2023

Things aren’t looking great when Dems are complaining about coverage from THE NEW YORK TIMES. https://t.co/G9gerVfZtn — Anton Vuljaj (@anton) November 14, 2023

Imagine how bad things would be for Biden if the media actually didn't go so easy on him:

It’s what they deserve and frankly they deserve worse https://t.co/r74c5dSB6d — B-21 Mothra (@TonyMoonbeam) November 15, 2023

The Biden campaign should at least be partly pleased with what the Times is publishing:

We won't be surprised to see the Times respond to the Biden campaign's criticism by pumping out a couple more puff pieces in the future.

