OUCH! Benjamin Netanyahu Truth Slams Justin Trudeau for Citing Hamas Propaganda to Criticize Israel

Yesterday Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, partly citing propaganda that Hamas has put out, called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to ensure that Israeli Defense Forces show "maximum restraint" in Gaza. Basically it sounds like Trudeau's calling for a ceasefire:

Compare Trudeau's criticism of Israel to Netanyahu's response:

Justin Trudeau, in an intoned voice and citing reports from Hamas, warns Israel to stand down.



Benjamin Netanyahu responds to Justin.

This is gonna leave a mark on Trudeau:

@JustinTrudeau



It is not Israel that is deliberately targeting civilians but Hamas that beheaded, burned and massacred civilians in the worst horrors perpetrated on Jews since the Holocaust.

While Israel is doing everything to keep civilians out of harm's way, Hamas is doing…



While Israel is doing everything to keep civilians out of harm’s way, Hamas is doing… — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) November 15, 2023

Here's the full post:

@JustinTrudeau It is not Israel that is deliberately targeting civilians but Hamas that beheaded, burned and massacred civilians in the worst horrors perpetrated on Jews since the Holocaust. While Israel is doing everything to keep civilians out of harm’s way, Hamas is doing everything to keep them in harm’s way. Israel provides civilians in Gaza humanitarian corridors and safe zones, Hamas prevents them from leaving at gunpoint. It is Hamas not Israel that should be held accountable for committing a double war crime - targeting civilians while hiding behind civilians. The forces of civilization must back Israel in defeating Hamas barbarism.

Any questions, Justin?

Lectures from the sidelines aren't appreciated from an Ally. Especially on the day intelligence confirms long known use of tunnels and headquarters under Al Shifa hospital. https://t.co/S5NzSqloI9 — Alex Pierson (@AlexpiersonAMP) November 15, 2023

Justin Trudeau gets schooled by Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Hamas terror after being scolded by Indian PM Narendra Modi on Khalistani terror. How much more global embarrassment will Justin Trudeau bring Canada? https://t.co/y3X8MPTcJ0 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) November 15, 2023

There are also a lot of these going around:

Netanyahu Trudeau

in his 20’s. in his 30’s. https://t.co/mIyEbWS6UI pic.twitter.com/TSZFgi21jL — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) November 15, 2023

Netanyahu Trudeau

in his 20’s. in his 30’s. pic.twitter.com/Mlj1fmtg98 — Captain Witty (@Captain_Witty_1) November 15, 2023

***

