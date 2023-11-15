OUCH! Benjamin Netanyahu Truth Slams Justin Trudeau for Citing Hamas Propaganda to Criticize Israel

Yesterday Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, partly citing propaganda that Hamas has put out, called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to ensure that Israeli Defense Forces show "maximum restraint" in Gaza. Basically it sounds like Trudeau's calling for a ceasefire:
PM Trudeau calls for Israel to show 'maximum restraint'— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 15, 2023
READ:https://t.co/ggZMcjLe5g#JustinTrudeau #Trudeau #Canada #Restraint #Israel #Hamas #Explore #ExplorePage #ViralVideo #ViralVideos #Politics #Left #Right #Democrat #Republican #GOP #News #US pic.twitter.com/WKToK2B2EZ
Compare Trudeau's criticism of Israel to Netanyahu's response:
Justin Trudeau, in an intoned voice and citing reports from Hamas, warns Israel to stand down.— CañadaRecord (@CanadaRecord) November 15, 2023
Benjamin Netanyahu responds to Justin. https://t.co/8ePGmNoMx0 pic.twitter.com/GfjthgWIdk
This is gonna leave a mark on Trudeau:
.@JustinTrudeau— Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) November 15, 2023
It is not Israel that is deliberately targeting civilians but Hamas that beheaded, burned and massacred civilians in the worst horrors perpetrated on Jews since the Holocaust.
While Israel is doing everything to keep civilians out of harm’s way, Hamas is doing…
Here's the full post:
It is not Israel that is deliberately targeting civilians but Hamas that beheaded, burned and massacred civilians in the worst horrors perpetrated on Jews since the Holocaust.
While Israel is doing everything to keep civilians out of harm’s way, Hamas is doing everything to keep them in harm’s way.
Israel provides civilians in Gaza humanitarian corridors and safe zones, Hamas prevents them from leaving at gunpoint.
It is Hamas not Israel that should be held accountable for committing a double war crime - targeting civilians while hiding behind civilians.
The forces of civilization must back Israel in defeating Hamas barbarism.
Any questions, Justin?
Lectures from the sidelines aren't appreciated from an Ally. Especially on the day intelligence confirms long known use of tunnels and headquarters under Al Shifa hospital. https://t.co/S5NzSqloI9— Alex Pierson (@AlexpiersonAMP) November 15, 2023
Justin Trudeau gets schooled by Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Hamas terror after being scolded by Indian PM Narendra Modi on Khalistani terror. How much more global embarrassment will Justin Trudeau bring Canada? https://t.co/y3X8MPTcJ0— Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) November 15, 2023
There are also a lot of these going around:
Netanyahu Trudeau— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) November 15, 2023
in his 20’s. in his 30’s. https://t.co/mIyEbWS6UI pic.twitter.com/TSZFgi21jL
Netanyahu Trudeau— Captain Witty (@Captain_Witty_1) November 15, 2023
in his 20’s. in his 30’s. pic.twitter.com/Mlj1fmtg98
