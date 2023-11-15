Randi Weingarten's Terrible Take Gets SLAMMED All Around
Report: Rashida Tlaib Member of Facebook Group That 'Glorifies' Hamas Terrorists
Republican Squares Up Against Democrat Union Boss During Senate Hearing
Something Big That Happened in DC Yesterday Is Missing From WaPo's Front Page
Did You Catch What Chris Cuomo Accidentally Admitted While Interviewing Vivek Ramaswamy?
Here's an Iran-Related Shot & Chaser That Is the Biden Administration in a...
Here’s What Happened When Piers Morgan Asked Jeremy Corbyn If Hamas Should Stay...
Biden Campaign Orders Media to Carry More of Their Water So the 'Authoritarian'...
Breaking: Nikki Haley Just Lost the Very Online Vote
House Members Get a Screening of Hamas Atrocities
Thread: Oilfield Rando EVISCERATES 'Climate Change' Scare Mongering Paper Cited in ABC New...
Doctor tells NBC News the War Is Leading Women to Deliver Prematurely
Czech TV Crew Finds Out That San Francisco Is STILL Having Issues With...
Nicolle Wallace and Jonathan Karl Discuss Donald Trump's Affinity for Hitler

OUCH! Benjamin Netanyahu Truth Slams Justin Trudeau for Citing Hamas Propaganda to Criticize Israel

Doug P.  |  1:29 PM on November 15, 2023
Twitchy/Meme

Yesterday Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, partly citing propaganda that Hamas has put out, called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to ensure that Israeli Defense Forces show "maximum restraint" in Gaza. Basically it sounds like Trudeau's calling for a ceasefire:

Advertisement

Compare Trudeau's criticism of Israel to Netanyahu's response:

This is gonna leave a mark on Trudeau:

Here's the full post: 

@JustinTrudeau

 It is not Israel that is deliberately targeting civilians but Hamas that beheaded, burned and massacred civilians in the worst horrors perpetrated on Jews since the Holocaust.  

While Israel is doing everything to keep civilians out of harm’s way, Hamas is doing everything to keep them in harm’s way.  

Israel provides civilians in Gaza humanitarian corridors and safe zones, Hamas prevents them from leaving at gunpoint.  

It is Hamas not Israel that should be held accountable for committing a double war crime - targeting civilians while hiding behind civilians.  

The forces of civilization must back Israel in defeating Hamas barbarism.

Recommended

Report: Rashida Tlaib Member of Facebook Group That 'Glorifies' Hamas Terrorists
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Any questions, Justin?

There are also a lot of these going around:

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Report: Rashida Tlaib Member of Facebook Group That 'Glorifies' Hamas Terrorists
Amy Curtis
Something Big That Happened in DC Yesterday Is Missing From WaPo's Front Page
Doug P.
Did You Catch What Chris Cuomo Accidentally Admitted While Interviewing Vivek Ramaswamy?
Twitchy Video
Thread: Oilfield Rando EVISCERATES 'Climate Change' Scare Mongering Paper Cited in ABC News Tweet
Coucy
Biden Campaign Orders Media to Carry More of Their Water So the 'Authoritarian' Doesn't Win
Doug P.
Here's an Iran-Related Shot & Chaser That Is the Biden Administration in a Nutshell
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Report: Rashida Tlaib Member of Facebook Group That 'Glorifies' Hamas Terrorists Amy Curtis
Advertisement