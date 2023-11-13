Here are Pics of the WH Bag of Coke That Remains a TOTALLY...
John Harwood Doesn't Understand Why the Media Isn't Telling People How Great Things...
The Grinch Comes to Wisconsin: Wauwatosa Deputy City Administrator Urges 'Inclusive' Chris...
UK Charity, Endometriosis South Coast, Names New CEO... But There's a Problem Here
'It's you, Randi': Weingarten Asks What's Behind Increase In Homeschooling, Twitter Gladly...
Cleanup for Xi, But Not for Thee: Gavin Newsom Lays His Cards on...
Just Go Away: Awful Megan Rapinoe Cites Injury At Her Career's End As...
The Hill Reports That Singer Pink Will 'Give Away Banned Books' in Florida
UPDATE: U.K. Baby, Indi Gregory, Has Died
Italian Americans Can Finally Stand Proud: You're Getting Your Own Sesame Street Muppet
Cenk Uygur Gets Humiliated While on Piers Morgan’s Show
WaPo Still Happy to Pass Along 'Gaza Reports' Propaganda
USA Today DRAGGED for Sneaking Woke/Trans Agenda BS Into MULTIPLE Word Searches (Screensho...
Letitia James Just Accidentally Gave Herself and the Entire Motive Behind Case Against...

THERE it is! CNN, MSNBC and WaPo Ramp Up the 'Here's How Trump is Like Hitler' Shtick

Doug P.  |  5:15 PM on November 13, 2023
Meme

The 2024 presidential election is less than a year away, which means it's time to ramp up the "worse than Hitler" rhetoric from Dems and the media. And this spin would be the same no matter which Republican was most likely to become the GOP nominee. It just happens to be Trump right now. 

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Washington Post is going back to that particular well of "journalism" with a fresh "analysis":

Of course...

The Democrats can say those kinds of things about Trump and they're trying to "save democracy" but if the claims are the other way around that makes Trump just like Hitler, or something.

The Post's "analysis" concludes this way:

Recommended

OMG, This is REAL! Prankster Calls Harvard Admissions About Admitting Her Hamas TERRORIST Son (Listen)
Sam J.
Advertisement
The content of Trump’s comments is, of course, different from Hitler’s. Hitler was explicit about the very ugly supposed remedies. Trump holds these things out there to paint a picture of a nonspecific boogeyman rather than something requiring explicit action to take out a class of people. It’s less of a direct call to arms. And Trump seems to qualify his comments about “poisoning” the “blood” by pointing to drugs and supposed disease, rather than heritage.


But the language is clearly similar. And it’s certainly of a piece with Trump’s movement toward a more authoritarian second term.


MSNBC and CNN are getting in on the "just like Hitler" action too. It's almost as if a memo went out:

Meanwhile, the current president whose administration is trying to throw a political opponent in jail is just trying to protect "democracy" from that person seeking a "more authoritarian second term." Just when you think the media can't sink to lower or more ridiculous levels, they prove you wrong. 

Advertisement

Hey WaPo, CNN and MSNBC, how does this scene compare to Hitler, Stalin or Mussolini?

Biden basically called millions of Americans racist and dangerous threats to the nation just because of who they voted for and the media yawned -- because they agreed with him. 

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OMG, This is REAL! Prankster Calls Harvard Admissions About Admitting Her Hamas TERRORIST Son (Listen)
Sam J.
John Harwood Doesn't Understand Why the Media Isn't Telling People How Great Things Are Going
Coucy
'It's you, Randi': Weingarten Asks What's Behind Increase In Homeschooling, Twitter Gladly Answers
Amy Curtis
The Grinch Comes to Wisconsin: Wauwatosa Deputy City Administrator Urges 'Inclusive' Christmas Practices
Amy Curtis
UK Charity, Endometriosis South Coast, Names New CEO... But There's a Problem Here
Coucy
Letitia James Just Accidentally Gave Herself and the Entire Motive Behind Case Against Trump Away (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
OMG, This is REAL! Prankster Calls Harvard Admissions About Admitting Her Hamas TERRORIST Son (Listen) Sam J.
Advertisement