THERE it is! CNN, MSNBC and WaPo Ramp Up the 'Here's How Trump is Like Hitler' Shtick

The 2024 presidential election is less than a year away, which means it's time to ramp up the "worse than Hitler" rhetoric from Dems and the media. And this spin would be the same no matter which Republican was most likely to become the GOP nominee. It just happens to be Trump right now.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Washington Post is going back to that particular well of "journalism" with a fresh "analysis":

How Trump’s rhetoric compares to Hitler’shttps://t.co/hbBnox2faq — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) November 13, 2023

Of course...

Trump denigrated his domestic opponents and critics during a Veterans Day speech Saturday, calling those on the other side of the aisle “vermin” and suggesting that they pose a greater threat to the U.S. than countries such as Russia, China or North Korea. https://t.co/UhCfOZVzD6 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 13, 2023

The Democrats can say those kinds of things about Trump and they're trying to "save democracy" but if the claims are the other way around that makes Trump just like Hitler, or something.

We have prominent Democrats excusing and justifying the mass murder of Jews so it’s time for an expose on how Trump is Hitler https://t.co/itdHxItbiw — Sunny (@sunnyright) November 13, 2023

Biden's base are in the streets supporting Hamas and he says nothing, but Trump is Hitler — berg (@Berger960) November 13, 2023

The Post's "analysis" concludes this way:

The content of Trump’s comments is, of course, different from Hitler’s. Hitler was explicit about the very ugly supposed remedies. Trump holds these things out there to paint a picture of a nonspecific boogeyman rather than something requiring explicit action to take out a class of people. It’s less of a direct call to arms. And Trump seems to qualify his comments about “poisoning” the “blood” by pointing to drugs and supposed disease, rather than heritage.

But the language is clearly similar. And it’s certainly of a piece with Trump’s movement toward a more authoritarian second term



MSNBC and CNN are getting in on the "just like Hitler" action too. It's almost as if a memo went out:

Per @GrabienMedia, CNN & MSNBC have likened Trump to Hitler 12 times so far today (owing to his calling illegal immigrants "vermin").



Bad, sure. But you know what reminds me of Hitler even more? Pro-Hamas anti-Semites protesting across America w/ swastikas & slogans about how… https://t.co/KhAXmGFyMc — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 13, 2023

Meanwhile, the current president whose administration is trying to throw a political opponent in jail is just trying to protect "democracy" from that person seeking a "more authoritarian second term." Just when you think the media can't sink to lower or more ridiculous levels, they prove you wrong.

Advertisement

Hey WaPo, CNN and MSNBC, how does this scene compare to Hitler, Stalin or Mussolini?

Biden basically called millions of Americans racist and dangerous threats to the nation just because of who they voted for and the media yawned -- because they agreed with him.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!