The Hill Reports That Singer Pink Will 'Give Away Banned Books' in Florida

Doug P.  |  3:25 PM on November 13, 2023
The Democrat and media (as always, pardon the redundancy) "book ban" narrative has been exposed as total BS, but that's not stopping them from trying to keep it going. 

However, it's a little amazing that media outlets can churn out headlines like the one below from The Hill without first asking themselves if it makes any sense whatsoever: 

It's just amazing.

Worst "book ban" ever! 

A far more accurate headline would have been this:

Banner week for The Hill so far:

The field of "journalism" is completely broken. 

*** 

