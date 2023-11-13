The Hill Reports That Singer Pink Will 'Give Away Banned Books' in Florida

The Democrat and media (as always, pardon the redundancy) "book ban" narrative has been exposed as total BS, but that's not stopping them from trying to keep it going.

However, it's a little amazing that media outlets can churn out headlines like the one below from The Hill without first asking themselves if it makes any sense whatsoever:

Pink to give away banned books at Florida tour stops https://t.co/wjj8vrm4PP pic.twitter.com/a5bevv2aFC — The Hill (@thehill) November 13, 2023

It's just amazing.

Real quick, though how do you give away something that is banned? — Meara (@MillennialOther) November 13, 2023

How can you give away something that’s banned? Like, wouldn’t you get arrested? — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@HarmfulOpinion) November 13, 2023

Worst "book ban" ever!

If they are banned how is she able to buy them? 🤔 — Politically Homeless Cat (@cajunphried) November 13, 2023

How does she have them if they’re “banned?”



Since they are “banned” will she and her fans be arrested?



(Hint: they are not banned) — Justin Weller (@JWTheCountry) November 13, 2023

A far more accurate headline would have been this:

What this actually means: Pink to hand out porn targeted towards children https://t.co/wp5CLjQgTG — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) November 13, 2023

Banner week for The Hill so far:

Shouldn’t you be busy making up fake stories — with zero evidence — about Israel firing on hospital patients?



You Don't Hate Them Enough: The Hill Blames Israel For Firing At Hospital Patients With No Evidencehttps://t.co/HJRE6iYalh — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) November 13, 2023

The field of "journalism" is completely broken.

