Jen Psaki's Warning About Trump Melts Projection Detectors (But Makes a GREAT Case Against Biden)

As you know, former Biden press secretary Jen Psaki recently made a lateral but higher-paying move to MSNBC where her job remains the same: To spin Democrat talking points and gaslight like crazy.

We couldn't help but get a bit overwhelmed with the projection that again took place during Psaki's warning about what another Trump presidency would bring with it:

.@jrpsaki: "Donald Trump would prosecute anyone he deems an enemy, unleash troops on protestors, and essentially unravel the rule of law as we know it... But sure, Joe Biden is three years older and occasionally trips." pic.twitter.com/kxIvgYBw7d — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) November 12, 2023

PSAKI: "If elected to a second term, Donald Trump would prosecute anyone he deems an enemy, unleash troops on protesters, and essentially unravel the rule of law as we know it. [...] But sure — Joe Biden is 3 years older and occasionally trips over things." pic.twitter.com/Js142uIQN0 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 12, 2023

"Biden is three years older and occasionally trips over things"?

Now that's funny. Psaki left out a few things, as Joe Concha noted:

It'a not the tripping over things thing, it's inflation still far too high, gas prices near an all time high, rampant crime, poor educational scores, an essentially open border and the national security issues that creates, all along with a world seemingly on fire. As for… https://t.co/61Uqi6P6U2 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 13, 2023

Psaki inadvertently made a great case against Biden.

“If he wins he’ll do what we’ve been doing.” https://t.co/CSIGwNIs4O — Cʜɪᴢᴀᴅ 𝕏 ⚜️🥃 (@AUChizad) November 13, 2023

Apparently unraveling the rule of law and using the justice system and FBI to go after political opponents are only acceptable when Democrats do it.

"Trump would do what we've been doing." What an argument. — ericontrarian (@eriContrarian) November 13, 2023

SO much projection.

Exactly what Biden has been doing the last 3 years…🤡🤡🤬🤌 — C.P. Smith🇺🇸🦅 (@smithcps01) November 12, 2023

Incredible projecting, seriously — 𝕏ANDER (@actionxander) November 12, 2023

It could be a new record.

