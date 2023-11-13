QAnon Shaman Files for 2024 Congressional Bid and LOOOOOL, Lefites are Melting Down...
TOOL Claiming Israel 'is Making Peeps Take a Second look at Hitler' Dragged...
Secret Service Agents with Biden's Granddaughter Fire at Three Individuals Breaking Into G...
You Don't Hate Them Enough: The Hill Blames Israel For Firing At Hospital...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
'We Were All Thinking It': Video of a Robot Attempting a Human Voice...
And Another One Gone: Another Republican Presidential Hopeful Drops Out of Primary Race
How Is THIS for irony? 'Planned Parenthood Won’t Say Gay’
Noted Constitutional Scholar David Hogg Studied American History for FOUR WHOLE YEARS, Fol...
Israel Public News Station Video Shows Hamas Beating Civilians Seeking Humanitarian Aid (W...
Brian Krassenstein Goes After X User 'End Wokeness' and There Is Not Enough...
Benjamin Netanyahu is Reportedly Floating a Familiar Name to Administer Gaza After War
Mother Makes Shocking Statement About Hitler with Kids in Tow. WATCH:
'Where Are Our Politicians?': Jewish School in Montreal Shot At Twice In One...

Jen Psaki's Warning About Trump Melts Projection Detectors (But Makes a GREAT Case Against Biden)

Doug P.  |  10:00 AM on November 13, 2023
Screenshot of meme

As you know, former Biden press secretary Jen Psaki recently made a lateral but higher-paying move to MSNBC where her job remains the same: To spin Democrat talking points and gaslight like crazy.

Advertisement

We couldn't help but get a bit overwhelmed with the projection that again took place during Psaki's warning about what another Trump presidency would bring with it: 

"Biden is three years older and occasionally trips over things"?

Now that's funny. Psaki left out a few things, as Joe Concha noted:

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Psaki inadvertently made a great case against Biden. 

Apparently unraveling the rule of law and using the justice system and FBI to go after political opponents are only acceptable when Democrats do it.

SO much projection.

It could be a new record.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
TOOL Claiming Israel 'is Making Peeps Take a Second look at Hitler' Dragged SO Much He Tries Backpedaling
Sam J.
QAnon Shaman Files for 2024 Congressional Bid and LOOOOOL, Lefites are Melting Down AND Freaking TF Out
Sam J.
You Don't Hate Them Enough: The Hill Blames Israel For Firing At Hospital Patients With No Evidence
Grateful Calvin
Secret Service Agents with Biden's Granddaughter Fire at Three Individuals Breaking Into Government Car
Coucy
Brian Krassenstein Goes After X User 'End Wokeness' and There Is Not Enough Popcorn in the WORLD
Laura W.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement