Here are Pics of the WH Bag of Coke That Remains a TOTALLY Unsolvable Mystery

Doug P.  |  6:14 PM on November 13, 2023

Back in July, after an alleged investigation about a baggie of cocaine was found in an area of the White House, the Secret Service said there just wasn't enough evidence to determine who left it there:

There have to be cameras everywhere in the White House, right? But apparently, that was an investigative bridge too far. 

The Daily Mail now has pictures of a small locker and the bag of coke that was found there:

Not to be a super sleuth or anything, but could they maybe find out who had access to locker 50? Or are those always unlocked?

This particular caper will remain a complete mystery.

Right!? 

Oh yeah. If that was the case the person would have already been sentenced to prison by now.

Wouldn't there be fingerprints on the locker OR the baggie?

It's highly unlikely they don't actually know who left it there. 

