Here are Pics of the WH Bag of Coke That Remains a TOTALLY Unsolvable Mystery

Back in July, after an alleged investigation about a baggie of cocaine was found in an area of the White House, the Secret Service said there just wasn't enough evidence to determine who left it there:

Advertisement

Investigation over after FBI came up empty:

“FBI’s laboratory results, which did not develop latent fingerprints and insufficient DNA was present for investigative comparisons. Therefore, the Secret Service is not able to compare evidence against the known pool of individuals.” pic.twitter.com/ssUXhVV2Fk — David Asman (@DavidAsmanfox) July 13, 2023

There have to be cameras everywhere in the White House, right? But apparently, that was an investigative bridge too far.

The Daily Mail now has pictures of a small locker and the bag of coke that was found there:

We can exclusively reveal at Daily Mail the first images of the White House cubby where cocaine was found in July in a West Wing processing room.



The case remains unsolved after the US Secret Service closed it after just two weeks due to 'lack of evidence.' pic.twitter.com/jPwaFHrSyx — Katelyn Caralle (@Katelyn_Caralle) November 13, 2023

Check out this article from @NikkiSchwab to see more exclusive images and content. https://t.co/zveZLAwfH1 — Katelyn Caralle (@Katelyn_Caralle) November 13, 2023

Not to be a super sleuth or anything, but could they maybe find out who had access to locker 50? Or are those always unlocked?

We may never know whose cocaine it was. It’s a riddle wrapped in a mystery wrapped in an enigma. — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) November 13, 2023

This particular caper will remain a complete mystery.

they really should say lack of trying not lack of evidence — Crowdsource The Truth (@JG_CSTT) November 13, 2023

Right!?

Say he was a J6 demonstrator and they will find him. — Tessie (not the app) (@Tessie_0101) November 13, 2023

Oh yeah. If that was the case the person would have already been sentenced to prison by now.

US Secret Service has apparently never heard of fingerprints. https://t.co/Ka2gxrejPc — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 13, 2023

Wouldn't there be fingerprints on the locker OR the baggie?

If there’s one thing that a gram bag of blow is guaranteed to have, it’s fingerprints



The Secret Service’s Keystone Kops division worked overtime not investigating this https://t.co/gwf5mPiqwB — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) November 13, 2023

It's highly unlikely they don't actually know who left it there.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!