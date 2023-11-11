'Police State': Julie Kelly Has Inside Story From FBI's Massive 'Urgent Manhunt' for a J6 Suspect

Earlier this week there was a massive manhunt. No, not for any of those pro-Palestine protesters who recently tried to breach the White House fence, fought with officers and vandalized monuments, nor were there any "urgent manhunts" for BLM rioters from 2020 who assaulted police and burned down businesses.

The manhunt in question this week was for a man wanted on January 6 related charges:

A manhunt is underway in New Jersey for a man wanted in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. https://t.co/Dv4N6cAgnQ — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 9, 2023

The presence of the FBI and other law enforcement was massive:

"I look outside, there's two guys here with assault rifles. Two over there. Two over there. They were all over the place. I walked outside a little bit. I asked the officer. He said go inside," the neighbor said. "We didn't really know what's going on and it's scary. What's really scary is when it's in your own backyard." [...] Armed FBI agents in camo, members of the Joint Terrorism Task Force and search dogs remained parked in front of Yetman's home Wednesday night. FBI agents could be seen speaking with people inside Yetman's house. Neighbor Frank Sanford had the FBI at his door in the morning, asking if he and his wife knew anything. "It was a little crazy ... My wife called me ... said, 'I don't know what's going on, SWAT vehicle and this vehicle and dogs,'" he said.

Julie Kelly has been covering the stories of the January 6th defendants for quite a while, and she spoke with the brother of the man arrested by the FBI. Considering everything else that's gone on in the country, the federal law enforcement "priorities" are something else.

I just spoke with Todd Yetman, brother of Gregory, the man hunted down by FBI for J6 related offenses.



The conversation was sad, infuriating, and in some instances, funny.



First, he said the FBI staked out their home for THREE MONTHS prior to the raid on Wednesday am.



(Todd,… pic.twitter.com/T8te0QJUtX — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) November 10, 2023

Here's Kelly's entire post:

I just spoke with Todd Yetman, brother of Gregory, the man hunted down by FBI for J6 related offenses. The conversation was sad, infuriating, and in some instances, funny. First, he said the FBI staked out their home for THREE MONTHS prior to the raid on Wednesday am. (Todd, Greg, and another brother live together in the home their father built in NJ). After Todd and his other brother left for work after 6am, Greg left the house around 7am to go to work. They all work for same company. That's when armed FBI agents and SWAT vehicles surrounded Greg. "Greg walked out, froze in the face of guns drawn, and ran." A woman who lives with them heard the commotion. When she opened the door, she faced armed agents who told her to get on the ground. She thought they were being robbed. About 30 armed agents stormed the house and property. They threw flashbangs inside areas of the property including the garage. This resulted in broken windows of vehicles and a boat. "They went nutty, tore up the house, stuff scattered everywhere." Agents told Todd, after he returned to the house that afternoon from work, to open his gun safe. When he refused, they told him if he didn't, they would break it open. Although not a defendant, FBI took his guns and ammo. Todd confronted the agents, asking "who killed someone?" They treated my brother like a criminal, Todd said. Vehicles were everywhere blocking the driveway and parked around the property. FBI and local law enforcement used helicopters, drones, and search dogs to try to track down Greg. That's when Todd again confronted agents. "Go get Hunter, go get Joe Biden," Todd said. "Everyone of you is corrupt, you're all Joe Biden's puppets." He demanded to know why they were not arresting Antifa and BLM. They then asked him not to be rude, lol. News reporters were staked out near the house the entire time. The FBI asked Todd if the media tried to interview him. He said no, but he hoped they had. "They are as corrupt as you guys." Law enforcement issued an emergency bulletin to neighbors to shelter in place. Even the small town's mayor told residents Yetman was not a threat. Greg Yetman turned himself in this morning without incident. Todd doesn't know where his brother went the past 2 nights or where he is now. "He would give you the shirt off his back," Todd said. "He helps everyone." Greg, according to his brother, served in Afghanistan and Iraq. He also worked as a guard at Gitmo. He's been a National Guardsman since--but he quit after refusing to take the Covid jab. "I am sick to my stomach," Todd said. "There will be no justice, that's the sad thing about it. I feel bad for the country and for my kids." As of tonight, DOJ has not yet filed any charging documents detailing Greg's offenses. Some reports claim Greg used pepper spray against police. Even so, this is not the normal protocol for arresting an individual accused of spraying police nearly 3 years later. This is all about optics and juicing DOJ's "domestic terror" data ahead of Trump's J6 trial--Jack Smith recently admitted in a motion that the trial would prove Trump was responsible for the events of January 6. Also, this account is consistent with other accounts of FBI raids against Jan 6 protesters. And Greg Yetman wasn't the only American arrested this week for Jan 6. Five others have been charged including 2 women on trespassing misdemeanors. DOJ boasted in a J6 update this week that more than 1,200 individuals have been arrested and charged over the four-hour disturbance. US Atty Matthew Graves warned the final count could exceed 2,000. Police state.

Wow.

Thinking more about this.



After spying on him for 3 months to track his routine, FBI attempted to arrest him in dramatic fashion outside his home on a weekday morning so everyone could see.



Modern day Gestapo. https://t.co/tixDDeGFse — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) November 11, 2023

We're reminded of when CNN was tipped off so a big show could be made during the FBI's Roger Stone raid, except this is even on a bigger scale.

Read every word of this.

It will make you feel sick and disgusted at what our government is doing to people.

Even worse, I’ve introduced articles of impeachment on Wray, Garland, and Graves.

I bet I couldn’t get 50 Republicans to vote yes if they even made it to the floor. https://t.co/rr936QpNCm — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 11, 2023

What the hell wish they would go after illegals this way but no it’s innocent Americans 🤬

Wake up America you could be next ! https://t.co/KvE4GKsaU5 — Kiss My Grits ✌️✌️ (@Reversequestion) November 11, 2023

Things are completely upside-down these days.

'Urgent manhunt,' for a guy that attended a protest at the Capital three years ago. @ABCWorldNews @sramosABC



What exactly did he do to justify the overwhelming army of wasted manpower.



A 400% increase in antisemitism, and Jewish hate crimes by pro-Hamas supporters, and the… https://t.co/ec2xqrrkG8 — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) November 11, 2023

"Urgent manhunt" for a guy who was living in the home they'd staked out for three months??? Are people still falling for this??! https://t.co/rFEfYWrTJL — Carla Venezia (@carla_venezia) November 11, 2023

That doesn't make it sound so "urgent," does it?

***

