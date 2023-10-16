Socialist, Antifascist, 'Basic Gay' Guardian Columnist Defends the Way Gaza Treats Homosex...
10% for the Big Guy? Oversight Committee drops another Biden BOMBSHELL about misuse...
John Hayward's thread goes scorched EARTH on Leftists chirping about 'de-colonization' to...
FBI Director Wray's urgent warning a stark reminder of the consequences of Biden's...
Scott Presler OWNS Ronna McDaniel with 1 perfect emoji after she takes credit...
Israeli Father Recounts the Moment He Learned His Young Daughter Was Killed by...
You say that like it's a BAD thing --> AP too DUMB to...
Trump posts 'PRESIDENTIAL OLYMPICS' video and it's quite hilarious (Biden won't laugh, but...
Hell 'toupee'? Rep. Mike Rogers changes his tune, says he will support Jim...
WATCH: One Thing You Need to Know About the Israel/Hamas Conflict
WOW: Biden SUCH a dumpster fire on 60 Minutes they did damage control...
Popular Muslim TikTok'r shows LGBT what Gaza REALLY thinks of them mocking 'Queers...
Megyn Kelly is straight-FIRE in nuke-level back and forth with Candace Owens on...
Larry Elder Calls Out BLM As the 'Morally Bankrupt' Organization That It Is

Julie Kelly puts DC Judge Chutkan's new order for Trump firmly into 'banana republic' territory

Doug P.  |  1:09 PM on October 16, 2023
Screenshot of meme

The DC election interference case against Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has taken a major turn for the ironic.

Julie Kelly sees Judge Chutkan's new order placing this case firmly in "banana republic" territory:

Advertisement

Here's the entire second tweet from Kelly:

She will file full order later today. Chutkan claimed her order was to prevent Trump from launching a “pre trial smear campaign” that poses a “danger to the administration of justice.” I’m sure Trump will immediately appeal but no high hopes for DC Circuit to reverse. This means the next few months before trial will be filled with motions and hearings related to allegations by DOJ that Trump violated the order. A massive contempt trap in addition to the unprecedented silencing of a candidate for president.

Recommended

John Hayward's thread goes scorched EARTH on Leftists chirping about 'de-colonization' to side with Hamas
Sam J.
Advertisement

***

Trump will be expected not to talk about potential witnesses but the potential witnesses will probably be allowed to say whatever they want: 

Wow.

"Crazy times" and then some.

From ABC News:

The federal judge in former President Donald Trump's federal election interference case in Washington, D.C., has granted part the government's request for a narrowly tailored gag order against the former president, after arguments wrapped up Monday in a hearing on the matter.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled that Trump is prohibited from making statements or "reposting" statements "publicly targeting" special counsel Jack Smith and his staff, as well as Chutkan's staff and the staff of other D.C. district court personnel.

She is additionally barring him from making statements about potential witnesses in the case and the substance of their potential testimony.

Advertisement

The Left's "election interference" calls continue to be coming from inside the house.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

John Hayward's thread goes scorched EARTH on Leftists chirping about 'de-colonization' to side with Hamas
Sam J.
Socialist, Antifascist, 'Basic Gay' Guardian Columnist Defends the Way Gaza Treats Homosexuals and WOOF
Sam J.
Trump posts 'PRESIDENTIAL OLYMPICS' video and it's quite hilarious (Biden won't laugh, but still...)
Doug P.
10% for the Big Guy? Oversight Committee drops another Biden BOMBSHELL about misuse of classified docs
Sam J.
Scott Presler OWNS Ronna McDaniel with 1 perfect emoji after she takes credit for Louisiana/Landry win
Sam J.
Megyn Kelly is straight-FIRE in nuke-level back and forth with Candace Owens on students praising Hamas
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
John Hayward's thread goes scorched EARTH on Leftists chirping about 'de-colonization' to side with Hamas Sam J.
Advertisement