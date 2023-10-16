Julie Kelly puts DC Judge Chutkan's new order for Trump firmly into 'banana republic' territory

The DC election interference case against Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has taken a major turn for the ironic.

Julie Kelly sees Judge Chutkan's new order placing this case firmly in "banana republic" territory:

Advertisement

Judge Tanya Chutkan, an Obama appointee, just imposed a gag order on Donald Trump. He will not be allowed to comment about Special Counsel Jack Smith or his staff, court staff (not sure if that means her) and “potential witnesses” in the case.



🍌republic. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) October 16, 2023

She will file full order later today. Chutkan claimed her order was to prevent Trump from launching a “pre trial smear campaign” that poses a “danger to the administration of justice.”



I’m sure Trump will immediately appeal but no high hopes for DC Circuit to reverse.



This… — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) October 16, 2023

Here's the entire second tweet from Kelly:

She will file full order later today. Chutkan claimed her order was to prevent Trump from launching a “pre trial smear campaign” that poses a “danger to the administration of justice.” I’m sure Trump will immediately appeal but no high hopes for DC Circuit to reverse. This means the next few months before trial will be filled with motions and hearings related to allegations by DOJ that Trump violated the order. A massive contempt trap in addition to the unprecedented silencing of a candidate for president.

***

Trump will be expected not to talk about potential witnesses but the potential witnesses will probably be allowed to say whatever they want:

Witnesses include Bill Barr and Mark Milley. Never mind both are nonstop critics of Trump—I think Barr is a Fox News contributor??—but he’s banned from responding if it relates to J6 case which will be left to DOJ and Judge Chutkan’s interpretation. https://t.co/XV2Fpxn2gM — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) October 16, 2023

Wow.

To save democracy, first we have to embrace fascism https://t.co/kTlrZygQY2 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 16, 2023

"Crazy times" and then some.

From ABC News:

The federal judge in former President Donald Trump's federal election interference case in Washington, D.C., has granted part the government's request for a narrowly tailored gag order against the former president, after arguments wrapped up Monday in a hearing on the matter. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled that Trump is prohibited from making statements or "reposting" statements "publicly targeting" special counsel Jack Smith and his staff, as well as Chutkan's staff and the staff of other D.C. district court personnel. She is additionally barring him from making statements about potential witnesses in the case and the substance of their potential testimony.

Advertisement

The Left's "election interference" calls continue to be coming from inside the house.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!