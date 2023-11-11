WHAT? Kamala Harris Uses a Lot of Words to Say Nothing About Anti-Israel Protests

Another day in America brought with it another anti-Israel protest -- this time in New York City. And by "anti-Israel" this is what we're talking about:

Anti-Israel protesters burn Israeli flag, splatter fake blood on NY Times building https://t.co/5p6u2OLhLy pic.twitter.com/FdWyOJBDPG — New York Post (@nypost) November 11, 2023

Advertisement

Hamas supporters in NYC have surrounded Grand Central Station and are attempting to breach the outer doors to reach police officers sheltering inside. pic.twitter.com/7z2PoiQquJ — @amuse (@amuse) November 11, 2023

Meanwhile at MIT, Jewish students and staff say they fear for their safety because of "protesters":

Jewish students at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology say they were prevented from attending classes by a “blockade” of hostile anti-Israel students — and fear the school is “not safe for Jews.” An open letter penned by the MIT Israel Alliance alleges that Jewish and Israeli students were “physically” obstructed from classrooms by a “hostile” pro-Palestinian group called the Coalition Against Apartheid (CAA). “This is after students from the CAA harassed MIT staff members in their offices for being Jewish and interrupted classes in the past few weeks,” the letter read. “Many Jewish students fear leaving their dorm rooms and have stated that they feel MIT is not safe for Jews,” the letter continues.

Fortunately, the Biden administration is harshly condemning this type of thing.

Wait, no they're not.

As a matter of fact, Vice President Harris is heading up an administration effort to combat "Islamophobia" and here's what she had to say about anti-Israel, pro-Hamas protesters and violent activists:

Kamala Harris on recent anti-Israel protests: "What I hope is that we can engage in conversation and discourse in a way that understands this is not binary" pic.twitter.com/aQ8cwWSgt5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 10, 2023

What. The. Hell.

Binary is one of those words with ambiguous meanings https://t.co/eNbExwIAPr — realstephaniegaddis🦋🌺 (@stephanegaddis) November 11, 2023

We're a little surprised Harris didn't use the word "equity" in her answer. But Harris will earn some KJP points for working "Islamophobia" into her answer about Jews getting harassed, intimidated and killed.

Fine people https://t.co/3qeDthIklv — Anonymous Political Gritty (@TBDGritty) November 11, 2023

After listening to her, I feel dumber, https://t.co/BbiuZbFhdu — @ babycatcalla ☘️ (@babycatcalla) November 11, 2023

Here's some dressing to go with that word salad:

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!