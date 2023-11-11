WHAT? Kamala Harris Uses a Lot of Words to Say Nothing About Anti-Israel Protests

Report: At Least 200 US Colleges Hid Info About $13 BILLION In Donations...
Doug P.  |  9:16 AM on November 11, 2023
Twitchy

Another day in America brought with it another anti-Israel protest -- this time in New York City. And by "anti-Israel" this is what we're talking about: 

Meanwhile at MIT, Jewish students and staff say they fear for their safety because of "protesters":

Jewish students at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology say they were prevented from attending classes by a “blockade” of hostile anti-Israel students — and fear the school is “not safe for Jews.” 

An open letter penned by the MIT Israel Alliance alleges that Jewish and Israeli students were “physically” obstructed from classrooms by a “hostile” pro-Palestinian group called the Coalition Against Apartheid (CAA).

 “This is after students from the CAA harassed MIT staff members in their offices for being Jewish and interrupted classes in the past few weeks,” the letter read. 

“Many Jewish students fear leaving their dorm rooms and have stated that they feel MIT is not safe for Jews,” the letter continues. 

Fortunately, the Biden administration is harshly condemning this type of thing.

Wait, no they're not. 

As a matter of fact, Vice President Harris is heading up an administration effort to combat "Islamophobia" and here's what she had to say about anti-Israel, pro-Hamas protesters and violent activists: 

What. The. Hell.

We're a little surprised Harris didn't use the word "equity" in her answer. But Harris will earn some KJP points for working "Islamophobia" into her answer about Jews getting harassed, intimidated and killed.

Here's some dressing to go with that word salad:

*** 

