WaPo Features Florida School Librarian Who Had to Quit Because She Couldn't Take...
The Nation Celebrates Veteran's Day By Saying Military Service Leads to 'Extremist Mass...
Only 2% of 140,000 Migrants In NYC Applied for Work Permits
Biden Made Sure to Mention 'LBTQ-Plus' During Veterans Day Speech, Then Got Confused......
Another Day, Another 'Embellishment': Biden Lies About Standing 'Shoulder-to-Shoulder' Wit...
MMA Fighter's Shirt Sports Important Reminder About Trump Indictments and Something Else
Happy Veterans Day: Whistleblower Report Alleges FBI Targets Military Members For 'Disloya...
'Police State': Julie Kelly Has Inside Story From FBI's Massive 'Urgent Manhunt' for...
‘Where Did They Go?’: San Francisco Homeless Gone, Streets Cleaned Ahead of Biden...
Here's a Reminder That 'Anti-Israel Protesters' in the U.S. Don't Only Hate Israel
Robert Francis O'Rourke Says Biden Is 'Failing Us,' But You'll Never Guess Why
Report: At Least 200 US Colleges Hid Info About $13 BILLION In Donations...
WHAT? Kamala Harris Uses a Lot of Words to Say Nothing About Anti-Israel...
'We Have Nowhere Else to Go.' Sobering Reminder of Just What is at...

Biden's Heading Home to Delaware, Where All These 'Base of the Dem Party' Leftist Protesters Await

Doug P.  |  3:35 PM on November 11, 2023

Earlier today President Biden laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier after he delivered a Veterans Day speech that went out of the way to include "LBTQ-Plus" but for some reason forgot the "G." 

Advertisement

After the Veterans Day ceremony, Biden departed for his home in Delaware for the rest of the weekend, and he won't be alone: 

Imagine the media hyperventilating right now if these were conservatives.

The DOJ will get right on monitoring these people as soon as they're done ridding the country of parents raising concerns at school board meetings and grandmas who were at the Capitol on J6.

Recommended

WaPo Features Florida School Librarian Who Had to Quit Because She Couldn't Take It Anymore
Brett T.
Advertisement

Stay tuned!

At least the FBI is largely focused on the threat of white nationalism and J6 suspects in the U.S.

Or the White House will decide to double down on their efforts to combat "Islamophobia" and hope these protesters give up. 

Update: Miranda Divine sees it this way:

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WaPo Features Florida School Librarian Who Had to Quit Because She Couldn't Take It Anymore
Brett T.
The Nation Celebrates Veteran's Day By Saying Military Service Leads to 'Extremist Mass Violence'
Amy Curtis
'Police State': Julie Kelly Has Inside Story From FBI's Massive 'Urgent Manhunt' for a J6 Suspect
Doug P.
Happy Veterans Day: Whistleblower Report Alleges FBI Targets Military Members For 'Disloyalty'
Grateful Calvin
MMA Fighter's Shirt Sports Important Reminder About Trump Indictments and Something Else
Doug P.
Only 2% of 140,000 Migrants In NYC Applied for Work Permits
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WaPo Features Florida School Librarian Who Had to Quit Because She Couldn't Take It Anymore Brett T.
Advertisement