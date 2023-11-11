Biden's Heading Home to Delaware, Where All These 'Base of the Dem Party' Leftist Protesters Await

Earlier today President Biden laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier after he delivered a Veterans Day speech that went out of the way to include "LBTQ-Plus" but for some reason forgot the "G."

After the Veterans Day ceremony, Biden departed for his home in Delaware for the rest of the weekend, and he won't be alone:

BREAKING: Hundreds of pro-Palestine protesters are reportedly marching towards President Joe Biden's Delaware home as they accuse him of genocide.



"President Biden, you can't hide! We charge you with genocide!" the angry mob shouted.



The protest lines up perfectly as Biden is… pic.twitter.com/QdJv7mzazp — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 11, 2023

BREAKING: Pro-Palestine protesters gather outside Biden's home in Delaware



pic.twitter.com/Y4PyMHUiO9 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 11, 2023

This group of leftist anti-Israel protesters — the base of the Democrat Party — is awaiting Biden's arrival near his home in Delaware.



They're calling him "Genocide Joe."pic.twitter.com/TYmHu7uIZh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 11, 2023

Imagine the media hyperventilating right now if these were conservatives.

An angry mob marching on the home of the President of the United States.



This is a Grave Threat to Democracy.



These MAGA white supremacists are out of control. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 11, 2023

The DOJ will get right on monitoring these people as soon as they're done ridding the country of parents raising concerns at school board meetings and grandmas who were at the Capitol on J6.

Hamas supporters make their way to Biden’s Delaware estate. Will he surrender to them or retreat? pic.twitter.com/lI4vb1tY52 — @amuse (@amuse) November 11, 2023

Stay tuned!

Guessing this is why he built the wall around his beach house. — gojohnnyo (@gojohnnyo) November 11, 2023

At least the FBI is largely focused on the threat of white nationalism and J6 suspects in the U.S.

Maybe Joe will start to understand that open borders and university indoctrination have consequences. https://t.co/LXYePg5oXn — PhillyPhrank (@FrankIsPhilly) November 11, 2023

Or the White House will decide to double down on their efforts to combat "Islamophobia" and hope these protesters give up.

Update: Miranda Divine sees it this way:

This serves the Biden campaign well. Overshadows the administration’s funding and appeasement of Iran and casts Joe as a moderate besieged by crazed leftists. All they need now is for the FBI to uncover an Islamist terror plot. https://t.co/hbVB3XPjSC — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) November 11, 2023

