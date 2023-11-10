NYPD Data Torpedoes Biden White House & Media's 'Islamophobia' Distraction

'Why Does She Still Have This Up?' Rashida Tlaib STILL Hasn't Deleted Lie...
Doug P.  |  2:10 PM on November 10, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

With antisemitism on display all around the nation (and world) including a Jewish man who was killed in Los Angeles, the White House press team is still basically pointing elsewhere and yelling "Squirrel!" 

Advertisement

The pivot to "Islamophobia" not long after the terrorist attack in Israel and antisemitic protests everywhere didn't take long:

And of course, that means the media is doing their best to help the White House and Democrats play that distraction game:

As usual, it's time to put the White House/Media's gaslighting side-by-side with the reality of the situation.

The NYPD has released its data on hate crimes for October, and it just doesn't conform to what Biden and the Dems would like everybody to believe: 

Advertisement

Well then, it's a good thing Biden's focusing so heavy on Islamophobia!

Maybe Karine Jean-Pierre will call for that at the next White House briefing.

Right? 

*** 

