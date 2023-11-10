NYPD Data Torpedoes Biden White House & Media's 'Islamophobia' Distraction

With antisemitism on display all around the nation (and world) including a Jewish man who was killed in Los Angeles, the White House press team is still basically pointing elsewhere and yelling "Squirrel!"

The pivot to "Islamophobia" not long after the terrorist attack in Israel and antisemitic protests everywhere didn't take long:

When asked about anti-Semitism, KJP laments Islamophobia. pic.twitter.com/Mp2PKNtyZS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 23, 2023

And of course, that means the media is doing their best to help the White House and Democrats play that distraction game:

In the month since Hamas' attack on Israel sparked war in the Gaza Strip and worldwide protests, there has been an "unprecedented surge" in incidents of anti-Arab and anti-Muslim bias reported across the United States, according to a new report. https://t.co/j5wm5O1P5m — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 10, 2023

As usual, it's time to put the White House/Media's gaslighting side-by-side with the reality of the situation.

The NYPD has released its data on hate crimes for October, and it just doesn't conform to what Biden and the Dems would like everybody to believe:

Jews were the targets in 69/101 of the recorded hate crimes for the month. You can see the comparison to 2022 in the table below. https://t.co/ooxAMJwLyC pic.twitter.com/seJm6Bz289 — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 10, 2023

Well then, it's a good thing Biden's focusing so heavy on Islamophobia!

The city needs an emergency Islamophobia commission, stat https://t.co/sWLAC6yBwu — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 10, 2023

Maybe Karine Jean-Pierre will call for that at the next White House briefing.

Glad the Administration is dedicated to tackling Islamophobia this month 🤡 — .JUICE (@juicemandood) November 10, 2023

Right?

