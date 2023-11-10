CBS News Serves Up Yet ANOTHER Reminder Why 'the Media is Your Enemy'

totAnother media outlet has gotten its marching order from the White House and Left-wing activists.

It all started when White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded to rampant antisemitism in the U.S. and around the world by sounding the alarm against Islamophobia:

Advertisement

When asked about anti-Semitism, KJP laments Islamophobia. pic.twitter.com/Mp2PKNtyZS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 23, 2023

The media is now picking up on that ridiculous pivot from reality.

Here's CBS News' contribution:

In the month since Hamas' attack on Israel sparked war in the Gaza Strip and worldwide protests, there has been an "unprecedented surge" in incidents of anti-Arab and anti-Muslim bias reported across the United States, according to a new report. https://t.co/j5wm5O1P5m — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 10, 2023

Guess who the "new report" is from? CAIR.

In the month since Hamas' attack on Israel sparked war in the Gaza strip and worldwide protests, there has been an "unprecedented surge" in incidents of anti-Arab and anti-Muslim bias reported across the United States, according to a new report. Data released Wednesday by the Council on American-Islamic Relations, which describes itself as the country's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, showed a tremendous upswing in complaints submitted between Oct. 7 — the day of the Hamas attack — and Nov. 4, exactly four weeks later. During that period of time, a total of 1,283 requests for help and reports of bias were submitted directly to CAIR, the organization said in a news release.

What a totally objective "source"!

lol, CAIR — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 10, 2023

Really? You ridiculous clowns.



You're reporting BS from terrorist-loving CAIR, but our own police have a different story.



Suck on facts, apparatchiks. https://t.co/VXNA7PasNl — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) November 10, 2023

Did Hamas write that CBS News story?

After the horrific slaughter of innocent citizens in Israel a month ago, followed by Jews are being attacked across the globe…



…One might worry about rising antisemitism.



But nope, @CBSNews found the real danger. https://t.co/2hNim5z5Vy — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) November 10, 2023

And they really pushed the "journalism" envelope on what constitutes "Islamophobia":

If you actually bother to read the report, they include the “cyberbullying” of students at Harvard, Bill Ackman’s call not to hire pro-terror students, and the firing of journalists who support Hamas as examples of “Islamophobia”.https://t.co/oHudjgKKz7 https://t.co/4kegaO07Ae — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) November 10, 2023

So it's settled yet again:

Advertisement

The Media is Your Enemy https://t.co/oLVRAgVZPo — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) November 10, 2023

Another thing: if you thought you hated the media enough, you do not. — Lilly Wilson (@RealLillyWilson) November 10, 2023

The national media is absolutely irredeemable flaming garbage.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!