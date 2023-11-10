CBS News Serves Up Yet ANOTHER Reminder Why 'the Media is Your Enemy'

Excuse Me But I'M IN VIRGINIA and Ronna McDaniel is Full of Crap...
Doug P.  |  11:30 AM on November 10, 2023
Meme screenshot

totAnother media outlet has gotten its marching order from the White House and Left-wing activists. 

It all started when White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded to rampant antisemitism in the U.S. and around the world by sounding the alarm against Islamophobia:

The media is now picking up on that ridiculous pivot from reality. 

Here's CBS News' contribution:

Guess who the "new report" is from? CAIR

In the month since Hamas' attack on Israel sparked war in the Gaza strip and worldwide protests, there has been an "unprecedented surge" in incidents of anti-Arab and anti-Muslim bias reported across the United States, according to a new report.

Data released Wednesday by the Council on American-Islamic Relations, which describes itself as the country's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, showed a tremendous upswing in complaints submitted between Oct. 7 — the day of the Hamas attack — and Nov. 4, exactly four weeks later. During that period of time, a total of 1,283 requests for help and reports of bias were submitted directly to CAIR, the organization said in a news release.

What a totally objective "source"!

Did Hamas write that CBS News story?

And they really pushed the "journalism" envelope on what constitutes "Islamophobia":

So it's settled yet again:

The national media is absolutely irredeemable flaming garbage.

*** 

