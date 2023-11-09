Here's the NY Times' Statement on 'Vague Allegation' of Journos Embedded With Hamas on Oct. 7

Yesterday we told you about a shocking report about embedded "photojournalists" (we always use the term "journalist" cautiously these days) who were with Hamas when the terrorists attacked inside Israel and murdered about 1,400 people in a barbaric fashion. Among the media outlets mentioned was the New York Times:

Important expose by @honestreporting: Photographers working for AP, CNN, NYT, and Reuters were EMBEDDED with Hamas on 10/7 and accompanied the terrorist group into Israel. They knew the attack was coming, and participated in it.https://t.co/HXVLHj0m6X — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) November 8, 2023

After the story went viral, the Times obviously decided they should put out a statement, and here it is:

A statement from The New York Times.https://t.co/8bu6wuNF4b pic.twitter.com/35oGtWuNjL — Patrick Kingsley (@PatrickKingsley) November 9, 2023

"It is reckless to make such allegations."

Well, it's also reckless to report Hamas propaganda and spark worldwide protests and violence but here we are.

The Times' statement was found to be lacking, especially with what it doesn't say:

Notice what this statement does NOT say -- that NYT's photographer didn't have advanced notice of the Hamas attack. Quite an omission.



It also says NYT, which ran headlines falsely accusing Israel of bombing a hospital, has covered the war "with fairness, impartiality." Lol. https://t.co/4Hq9VrLp5V — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) November 9, 2023

The Times really, really hopes everybody just believes all that.

The NYT's position is that their photographer just happened, by pure coincidence, to be at the Gaza-Israel border at 6am on October 7th, and that's why he was on the front lines of the Hamas invasion. Just think about how stupid they think everyone is. — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) November 9, 2023

A "vague allegation," they say?

Apparently riding around with Hamas on a motorbike with a grenade in your hand and posting it to your personal Facebook amounts to a “vague” allegation. https://t.co/v7TtK67Ha7 — Edel™️ (@LawAndFooty) November 9, 2023

But apparently the same person has done "important work" for the Times!

“He has since done important work for us?”



My dude, he’s on a motorcycle brandishing a grenade, cheering on Hamas as it murdered babies. You can get another photographer. https://t.co/dxcNVJL3yT — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) November 9, 2023

"The guy throwing grenades on Oct 7th has done good work for us." pic.twitter.com/4ktrr1S2ac — Sensuround in Hebrew (@ShamashAran) November 9, 2023

So many questions remain.

Does the job of photojournalists also include hitching a ride with terrorists on a motorcycle, illegally crossing a border fence, while holding a grenade in their hand? https://t.co/x54rBIbOXb — Steve (@jethrosteve) November 9, 2023

Meanwhile, Israel has vowed to take out all members of Hamas who were in Israel that day, and perhaps even any "journalists" they feel to be accomplices:

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu went further over the question of whether reporters should have chronicled the crimes rather than trying to stop them, saying the journalists were “accomplices in crimes against humanity.” Israeli centrist leader Benny Gantz, a member of Netanyahu’s war cabinet, said journalists who were on the scene of the massacre but “still chose to stand as idle bystanders while children were slaughtered — are no different than terrorists and should be treated as such.”

In any case, that statement from the Times isn't going to cut it.

Unacceptable, and then some.

***

