Here's the NY Times' Statement on 'Vague Allegation' of Journos Embedded With Hamas on Oct. 7

Doug P.  |  4:15 PM on November 09, 2023
Twitter

Yesterday we told you about a shocking report about embedded "photojournalists" (we always use the term "journalist" cautiously these days) who were with Hamas when the terrorists attacked inside Israel and murdered about 1,400 people in a barbaric fashion. Among the media outlets mentioned was the New York Times: 

After the story went viral, the Times obviously decided they should put out a statement, and here it is: 

"It is reckless to make such allegations." 

Well, it's also reckless to report Hamas propaganda and spark worldwide protests and violence but here we are.

The Times' statement was found to be lacking, especially with what it doesn't say: 

The Times really, really hopes everybody just believes all that. 

A "vague allegation," they say?

But apparently the same person has done "important work" for the Times!

So many questions remain.

Meanwhile, Israel has vowed to take out all members of Hamas who were in Israel that day, and perhaps even any "journalists" they feel to be accomplices:

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu went further over the question of whether reporters should have chronicled the crimes rather than trying to stop them, saying the journalists were “accomplices in crimes against humanity.” Israeli centrist leader Benny Gantz, a member of Netanyahu’s war cabinet, said journalists who were on the scene of the massacre but “still chose to stand as idle bystanders while children were slaughtered — are no different than terrorists and should be treated as such.”

In any case, that statement from the Times isn't going to cut it.

Unacceptable, and then some.

*** 

