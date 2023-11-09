'He's RUINED This Country!' Reporter Has Trouble Finding Biden Fans in His 'Hometown'

HA! Megyn Kelly LESS Than Impressed with Nikki Haley's Cringe GIRL POWER Moment,...
Doug P.  |  10:35 AM on November 09, 2023
Twitchy/Meme

There are two different versions of reality in America today: The one the Biden White House tries to portray vs. how things are actually going. 

This is what Team Biden would like everybody to believe (brace for gaslighting): 

There's that, and then there's the reality.

A Newsmax reporter talked to many people on the streets of Biden's "hometown" of Scranton, Pennsylvania and the critiques of this president's first three years in office were harsh. Even the Biden supporters sound demoralized and unenthused. Watch: 

That doesn't exactly scream "Biden-mentum" with the election just a year away.

It's confirmed -- "Bidenomics" is a big hit... to the bottom line of average Americans everywhere.

Maybe the city should try changing its name to "Ukraine."

