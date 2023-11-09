'He's RUINED This Country!' Reporter Has Trouble Finding Biden Fans in His 'Hometown'

There are two different versions of reality in America today: The one the Biden White House tries to portray vs. how things are actually going.

This is what Team Biden would like everybody to believe (brace for gaslighting):

Bidenomics is making it so that generations of rural Americans can begin to thrive again. pic.twitter.com/WhSf7eW817 — President Biden (@POTUS) November 3, 2023

I was raised in a household where it made a difference when food prices went up.



Fighting inflation has been my top economic priority – and it’s working.



Under Bidenomics, the inflation rate has gone down by more than half since last Summer. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 27, 2023

We’re growing the economy from the middle out and bottom up, not the top down. pic.twitter.com/nPuwpzhIjz — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 13, 2023

There's that, and then there's the reality.

A Newsmax reporter talked to many people on the streets of Biden's "hometown" of Scranton, Pennsylvania and the critiques of this president's first three years in office were harsh. Even the Biden supporters sound demoralized and unenthused. Watch:

Reporter left in STUNNED silence after residents from Joe Biden's "hometown" of Scranton FLAME him back-to-back | The most BRUTAL takedown you will watch today (wait for it)🔥



"He's RUINED this country. This country is in a HOLE!" pic.twitter.com/NHrvrc6wr9 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 8, 2023

That doesn't exactly scream "Biden-mentum" with the election just a year away.

That’s changed since 2020 https://t.co/kVEwwAcqGL — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) November 9, 2023

Hated in his own "hometown". https://t.co/r6mlCsgI1R — Cool Christian (@Truth_Junkie2) November 8, 2023

It's confirmed -- "Bidenomics" is a big hit... to the bottom line of average Americans everywhere.

I don't live far from Scranton. It is starting to look like Detroit. Vacant buildings everywhere businesses closing. Biden has done nothing for Scranton or this country! https://t.co/SURsu08yGG — Brian Gross (@Chirp333) November 8, 2023

Maybe the city should try changing its name to "Ukraine."

