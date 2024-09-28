Retired Gen. Stan McChrystal Has Already Cast His Ballot for Kamala Harris

Elon to the Rescue as Space X Finally Blasts Off to Eventually Save...
Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on September 28, 2024
CBS News

It's hard to believe now, but retired General Stanley McChrystal was at one time considered to be on the shortlist to be Donald Trump's running mate in 2016. McChrystal told CNN that he would decline any position if it were offered (it wasn't).

Now McChrystal is back in the news for endorsing Kamala Harris in 2024. He'll be on CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday to talk about it.

Rack up another one for the "Kamala's Wins" account.

Harris sure is racking up the endorsements. Wow, both McChrystal and the IRS union?

Would he have been invited on "Face the Nation" if he'd endorsed Trump?

***

