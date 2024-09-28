Retired Gen. Stan McChrystal Has Already Cast His Ballot for Kamala Harris

It's hard to believe now, but retired General Stanley McChrystal was at one time considered to be on the shortlist to be Donald Trump's running mate in 2016. McChrystal told CNN that he would decline any position if it were offered (it wasn't).

Now McChrystal is back in the news for endorsing Kamala Harris in 2024. He'll be on CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday to talk about it.

Retired Gen. @StanMcChrystal is supporting Vice President Harris in the presidential election, saying he’s already cast his ballot “for character.” On Sunday, he’ll discuss the reasons for his endorsement, plus the latest on U.S. policy in the Middle East. Tune in, 10:30 am ET. pic.twitter.com/79vM7zYZI5 — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) September 27, 2024

Rack up another one for the "Kamala's Wins" account.

If I were running for president, I’d be embarrassed to be endorsed by any general who served over the past 20 years. — Lafayette Lee (@Partisan_O) September 27, 2024

“Here’s an endorsement of a bunch of people that mired us in a two decade war against goat herders and lost” truly is an incredible thing that only the DC establishment thinks is meaningful. https://t.co/BoG3whwe8i — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) September 28, 2024

This is what they are fighting for: the credentialed. — Cass Barrett (@cassbarrett16) September 28, 2024

It truly is amazing how tone deaf and DC centric the uniparty is. That they don’t understand Trump’s appeal is no surprise. — The 27th State T-Shirt Company (@The27thStTShirt) September 28, 2024

The man dismissed from duty because he had no character. — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️🥋 (@juliew38138) September 28, 2024





Ask him about Pat Tillman — VK (@vjeannek) September 28, 2024

Generals should be apolitical, especially those who fail to win wars. — SilverPatriot (3rd iteration) (@ReduxPatriotToo) September 28, 2024

Another failed general who never won a war, while personally enriching himself. — igK (@igKress) September 28, 2024

Ask him why he was fired. — Cocoa is a dog (@Cocoaisadog) September 28, 2024

Reminds me of the embarrassing Vindman. Embarrassing like Milley too. — Allis Chalmers (@ChalmersD17) September 28, 2024

McChrystal???

AYFKMRN?

This is a direct advertisement against whoever he’s endorsing. — Mrs. Rusticus (@msk68) September 28, 2024

The irony in this post has to be dripping from your computers. — Eric Hellwig (@Coach_Hellwig) September 28, 2024

The man Obama fired. He deserved to be fired too. — commonsense (@commonsense258) September 28, 2024

General who was relieved of duty supports one of the architects of the Afghanistan disaster.



Perfect — Archibald “ Shoebooty “ Bunker (@meathead13234) September 28, 2024

Harris sure is racking up the endorsements. Wow, both McChrystal and the IRS union?

Would he have been invited on "Face the Nation" if he'd endorsed Trump?

***