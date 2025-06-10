Adam Kinzinger: Newsom Should Activate the State Guard to Keep Trump From Doing It

We were all waiting and wondering when Adam Kinzinger was going to weigh in on the Los Angeles riots. Kinzinger's been having some deep thoughts about the Second Amendment and has some advice for Gov. Gavin Newsom. He should activate the rest of the state's National Guard troops to keep President Trump from doing it. After all, a state has a right to a militia, right?

Advertisement

I’m not sure why Gavin Newsome doesn’t activate the rest of his army guard to prevent the president from it or force him to overrule it…. Then fight on the second amendment guaranteeing a state a right to a militia. How can a state have a militia if the president can simply… — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) June 10, 2025

The post continues:

… federalize it against the direct wishes of the governor

Wait, what? — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) June 10, 2025

How did you serve in Congress without reading the Constitution?



Article II makes the president "Commander in Chief of the Army and Navy of the United States, and of the Militia of the several States, when called into the actual Service of the United States"



Article I empowers… https://t.co/hYD8NYgY4c — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 10, 2025

The post continues:

… Congress "To provide for calling forth the Militia to execute the Laws of the Union, suppress Insurrections and repel Invasions" and "To provide for organizing, arming, and disciplining, the Militia, and for governing such Part of them as may be employed in the Service of the United States, reserving to the States respectively, the Appointment of the Officers, and the Authority of training the Militia according to the discipline prescribed by Congress"

I didn't have you as a secessionist. — After Dinner (@AfterDinnerCo) June 10, 2025

So you want Newsom to activate an army against the president?



Do they get to keep the bear flag or are they going with the confederate one? — Noodles Now (@Noodles_Now) June 10, 2025

Have you ever read the Constitution? — Devyn Smith (@DevynPSmith) June 10, 2025

2A doesn't give states the right to an armed militia. It affirms the INDIVIDUAL RIGHT to bear arms, including against that state. — ✞ Grumpy Old Catholic ✞ (@Phil44Traum) June 10, 2025

Is it because Gavin Newsom is lying about the situation being peaceful and under control and activating the guard would contradict his lies? 🤔 — Skiandsurf (@Skiandsurf2) June 10, 2025

Newsom wouldn't activate the guard to protect ICE agents since his is a city of immigrants and he stands with the protesters.

***