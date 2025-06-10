Adam Kinzinger: Newsom Should Activate the State Guard to Keep Trump From Doing It

Hot Take: These ‘Protests’ Were Actually ’A Cry of Hope’ and Joy
Brett T. | 8:30 PM on June 10, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

We were all waiting and wondering when Adam Kinzinger was going to weigh in on the Los Angeles riots. Kinzinger's been having some deep thoughts about the Second Amendment and has some advice for Gov. Gavin Newsom. He should activate the rest of the state's National Guard troops to keep President Trump from doing it. After all, a state has a right to a militia, right?

The post continues:

… federalize it against the direct wishes of the governor

The post continues:

… Congress "To provide for calling forth the Militia to execute the Laws of the Union, suppress Insurrections and repel Invasions" and "To provide for organizing, arming, and disciplining, the Militia, and for governing such Part of them as may be employed in the Service of the United States, reserving to the States respectively, the Appointment of the Officers, and the Authority of training the Militia according to the discipline prescribed by Congress"

Newsom wouldn't activate the guard to protect ICE agents since his is a city of immigrants and he stands with the protesters.

***

