Biden Gets Short With Peter Doocy Because He's NOT Trailing in Swing States, Dammit

There's still a year before next fall's elections, so at this point, it's easy to discount the polls, and the Biden White House is trying to do just that because the numbers are dismal:

Advertisement

Exactly one year away from the 2024 election, Trump is smoking Biden in five of the six swing states per ⁦@nytimes⁩. You buy it? I still can’t believe Democrats are really going to run Biden. It feels super reckless given his mental and physical state, even for them. pic.twitter.com/VwDRoLxyw7 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 5, 2023

Today, Fox News' Peter Doocy asked Biden about his low polling that shows him trailing Trump in several swing states. Biden obviously seems to believe things are going great so there's no way he's trailing Trump in swing states:

Q: Why are you trailing in swing states?



BIDEN: "Because you don't read the polls out!"



Q: "You don't believe you're trailing in battleground states...?"



BIDEN: "No" pic.twitter.com/Zenbc61g2h — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 9, 2023

It's important to keep in mind, however, that claim is from the same guy who once said he never spoke to his son about his overseas business dealings and that the laptop was "Russian misinformation."

They only tell him what they want him to know. — John Ag Smith (@AgSmith99) November 9, 2023

Yeah, Biden might actually believe the economy is doing quite well because that's what they tell him. It's certainly going great for "The Big Guy."

I believe Joe doesn’t know the truth. His handlers protect him from any negative posts, comments, etc. about him. He’s in a bubble https://t.co/LYarIcyyxU — FancyNancy (@NWeinschenker23) November 9, 2023

Whatever Biden believes "Bidenomics" has brought America, most disagree that it's anything positive. The rest are fooling themselves.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!