Biden Gets Short With Peter Doocy Because He's NOT Trailing in Swing States, Dammit

Doug P.  |  1:15 PM on November 09, 2023
Screen shot

There's still a year before next fall's elections, so at this point, it's easy to discount the polls, and the Biden White House is trying to do just that because the numbers are dismal:

Today, Fox News' Peter Doocy asked Biden about his low polling that shows him trailing Trump in several swing states. Biden obviously seems to believe things are going great so there's no way he's trailing Trump in swing states:

It's important to keep in mind, however, that claim is from the same guy who once said he never spoke to his son about his overseas business dealings and that the laptop was "Russian misinformation."

Yeah, Biden might actually believe the economy is doing quite well because that's what they tell him. It's certainly going great for "The Big Guy."

Whatever Biden believes "Bidenomics" has brought America, most disagree that it's anything positive. The rest are fooling themselves. 

*** 

