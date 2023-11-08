Sen. Ted Cruz Has a 2-Word Response to Reason Some Dems Want to 'Open the Floodgates' (Again)

Antifa Member Gets Rude Awakening From Muslim Women
Doug P.  |  9:37 AM on November 08, 2023
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Because the Biden administration hasn't apparently let enough unvetted people enter the country through the nation's southern border, some Democrats are reportedly calling on the Biden administration to bring Palestinians into the U.S.:

That's a bad idea, which of course means the Biden White House would at least entertain the suggestion that even other countries in the Middle East won't consider:

As desperate Palestinians in sealed-off Gaza try to find refuge under Israel’s relentless bombardment in retaliation for Hamas’ brutal Oct. 7 attack, some ask why neighboring Egypt and Jordan don’t take them in. 

The two countries, which flank Israel on opposite sides and share borders with Gaza and the occupied West Bank, respectively, have replied with a staunch refusal. Jordan already has a large Palestinian population.

 Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi made his toughest remarks yet on Wednesday, saying the current war was not just aimed at fighting Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, “but also an attempt to push the civilian inhabitants to ... migrate to Egypt.” He warned this could wreck peace in the region.

Meanwhile, Sen. Ted Cruz needed just a couple of short words in response to the call to open the U.S. floodgates even more: 

We're afraid the Biden White House's response might not make as much sense:

"Reasonable planning expectations" means they're planning on doing it.

*** 

