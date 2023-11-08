Reuters Says 2023 Is The Warmest In 125,000 Years
Projection Detected! Hillary Rants About Hitler, Trump and Efforts to Jail Political Oppon...
Karine Jean-Pierre Tries to Clean Up After Another Awful Response at the WH...
AOC Spotted Having an Odd Way of Defending Rashida Tlaib After Censure
A GOOD START: Rashida Tlaib Finds Herself Censured
Sen. Ted Cruz Has a 2-Word Response to Reason Some Dems Want to...
Antifa Member Gets Rude Awakening From Muslim Women
Life ... Finds a Way: Epaulette Shark at Chicago Zoo Has An 'Immaculate...
Update: Yahoo! News Says Mr. Beast 'Shamed Kenyan Government' After Building 100 Wells
Report: President Biden Asks Benjamin Netanyahu for a Three-Day Pause
All Sides of Twitter Explain Why Biden's Poll Numbers Are Just So Bad
Professor Upset Israeli Actor Gal Gadot to Hold Screening of 'Propaganda'
Reporter Calls Out Ignorance of 'MAGA Keyboard Warriors' Over Manifesto
Virginia Man Ranting at Republican Poll Greeter Gets The Twitter Treatment, Hilarity Ensue...

'More Time Than He Spent in Ohio': Pete Buttigieg in Ukraine Offering Infrastructure Advice

Doug P.  |  3:00 PM on November 08, 2023
Meme screenshot

Having solved all other infrastructure and travel problems in the United States, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is in Ukraine: 

Advertisement

Apparently Buttigieg is in Ukraine to lead an infrastructure advisory team, possibly to let Zelenskyy know how to make the roads less racist:

How much is that trip costing taxpayers?

Right? It's not like there are no other priorities back at home for a Transportation Secretary:

Recommended

Reuters Says 2023 Is The Warmest In 125,000 Years
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

When Biden took office he said the days of "America First" policies were over, and he wasn't joking.

Yep!

Neither did we!

That's anybody's guess.

Advertisement

Perhaps an answer to the question of why so many politicians go to Ukraine is "because that's where the money is." But the House Republicans would like the job of Transportation Secretary to NOT be where the money is:

Ouch!

Get on that, Republicans.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Reuters Says 2023 Is The Warmest In 125,000 Years
Amy Curtis
AOC Spotted Having an Odd Way of Defending Rashida Tlaib After Censure
Doug P.
Projection Detected! Hillary Rants About Hitler, Trump and Efforts to Jail Political Opponents
Doug P.
Stephen King Attempts To OWN Dan Bongino and Fails Miserably
justmindy
Update: Yahoo! News Says Mr. Beast 'Shamed Kenyan Government' After Building 100 Wells
Amy Curtis
A GOOD START: Rashida Tlaib Finds Herself Censured
Laura W.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Reuters Says 2023 Is The Warmest In 125,000 Years Amy Curtis
Advertisement