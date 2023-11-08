'More Time Than He Spent in Ohio': Pete Buttigieg in Ukraine Offering Infrastructure Advice

Having solved all other infrastructure and travel problems in the United States, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is in Ukraine:

Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is spending his day in Ukraine with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pic.twitter.com/RqkmaUGPrl — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 8, 2023

Apparently Buttigieg is in Ukraine to lead an infrastructure advisory team, possibly to let Zelenskyy know how to make the roads less racist:

From the time Russia launched its full-scale invasion, I’ve kept close contact with my Ukrainian counterpart about impacts to global supply chains, particularly port and rail infrastructure. Today, I’m in Kyiv to deliver on a top ask to place an infrastructure advisor here. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) November 8, 2023

This advisor will be in Kyiv to provide technical assistance on project delivery as part of the country’s rebuilding efforts.



It’s one of countless ways the U.S. continues to stand with the people of Ukraine for the long haul and ensure its connection to the world. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) November 8, 2023

How much is that trip costing taxpayers?

Why in the hell would he need to be there!! — Amy Strong 🇺🇸 (@strong10080) November 8, 2023

Right? It's not like there are no other priorities back at home for a Transportation Secretary:

Here's our "top ask".

Also airlines and don't get us started on bridges and roads. pic.twitter.com/VhrEJBI893 — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) November 8, 2023

No idea how this helps our train derailments, TSA and Air Traffic Controller Shortages, and has such a small fraction of an impact on our global supply chain that a phone call could have done the same job. No idea why head of Transportation needs a trip half way round the world… — Rangers71 (@LogisticsATX) November 8, 2023

When Biden took office he said the days of "America First" policies were over, and he wasn't joking.

More time than he spent in Ohio https://t.co/SMBhiWEO2K — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 8, 2023

Yep!

Does Ukraine need racially equitable roads or something? https://t.co/DKI8gdweKf — Kingsley Wilson (@KingsleyCortes) November 8, 2023

I didn’t realize there were also racist Highway overpasses in Ukraine https://t.co/U2kjgsrEIf — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 8, 2023

Neither did we!

Good God, what fresh grift are these two gnomes cooking up? https://t.co/dX7DOEZfWm — Rob Smith 🇺🇸 (@robsmithonline) November 8, 2023

That's anybody's guess.

Pete Buttigieg is inexplicably in Ukraine.



Democrats like Buttigieg and Randi Weingarten treating Ukraine like a cosplay tourism hotspot is not helping their case for the urgency of more support. https://t.co/vBzJdAmKoK — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 8, 2023

Perhaps an answer to the question of why so many politicians go to Ukraine is "because that's where the money is." But the House Republicans would like the job of Transportation Secretary to NOT be where the money is:

🤣 House approves bill slashing Pete Buttigieg's salary to $1 https://t.co/5uHAp9p0D3 — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) November 8, 2023

Ouch!

Can we reduce his salary again to 50 cents? https://t.co/rfgN8qswm3 — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) November 8, 2023

Get on that, Republicans.

***

