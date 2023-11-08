House Oversight to Subpoena Biden Family Members Including Hunter & Joe's Brother

'Man Involved in Confrontation With Jewish Protester' MSM Take Has People Asking if...
Doug P.  |  5:10 PM on November 08, 2023
Oh No Popcorn meme

The House Oversight Committee's impeachment inquiry into President Biden and his family rolls on. Previously Biden asked the Oversight Republicans "where's the money?" They've started to show him:

So far the favorite in the memo section of the checks has been "loan repayment":

Up next is a series of House Oversight subpoenas designed to get to the bottom of just who "The Big Guy" is, where exactly all the money came from, and much more: 

The intent of the subpoenas is to challenge Biden family members and their associates to get to the bottom of their evolving stories:

“President Biden and his administration have continually changed their stories throughout this inquiry. You know who’s been consistent? The IRS whistleblowers. With each piece of evidence we gather, their whistleblower accounts are corroborated. These subpoenas are a necessary next step as House Republicans deliver accountability for the American people,” said House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio).

“The American people are learning the truth about how the Biden Family sold access to Joe Biden and his political influence all around the world,” said Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith (R-Mo.). “Based on the evidence uncovered by an ongoing Congressional investigation that includes the testimony of two brave IRS whistleblowers, we know President Biden lied when he said he had no knowledge of his son’s business dealings; we know he was not only aware but involved; and it has now become abundantly clear that he in fact benefited. No one should be shielded from legal scrutiny based on their last name. Congress has a constitutional duty to conduct oversight to determine whether our nation’s elected leaders have used public office to enrich themselves or their families, and more importantly, whether those public officials may be compromised by their family’s foreign business dealings. Subpoenaing key members of the Biden family influence peddling operation is the next logical step in this investigation.”

Stay tuned!

Indeed.

*** 

