Projection Detected! Hillary Rants About Hitler, Trump and Efforts to Jail Political Opponents

Hillary Clinton remains consumed by bitterness and anger after enduring this collapse of overconfidence seven years ago:

Happy birthday to this future president. pic.twitter.com/JT3HiBjYdj — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 26, 2016

Then, just a few days later:

7 YEARS AGO TODAY: The Moment when Hillary Clinton called Donald Trump at 2:32am to concede the 2016 Election



📷: @LynnePatton pic.twitter.com/2P8mf9j8cD — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 8, 2023

Fast-forward the clock seven years, and has Hillary gotten over it? NEIN!

Hillary Clinton compares Trump to Hitler:



“Well, Hitler was duly elected…Trump is telling us what he intends to do.” pic.twitter.com/j3PZhmqAnU — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) November 8, 2023

Naturally the morons on the panel of "The View" nodded in vacuous agreement.

The big talking point on the Left is now that Trump will go after political opponents if voters put him back in the White House, which is incredibly ironic coming from the side that's trying to put a political opponent in jail.

Hillary of course can't throw herself into that comparison because she was never duly elected president.

Hillary Clinton is still mindbroken 7 years later,



Trump broke her in all ways a person can be broken https://t.co/Eml9VsDwfb — il Destraforte (@destraforte) November 8, 2023

Losing the election broke her… — Don Carter (@d1carter) November 8, 2023

It broke her, and then some.

Hillary’s one to talk. She wrote the book on denying elections.pic.twitter.com/BybODvPi1w — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) November 8, 2023

I haven't seen a politician project this hard and clear in a while 🧐 — Design 2 Live (@design2live) November 8, 2023

Clinton trying to compare Trump to Hitler while there are people in her own party who basically support Hamas is something else.

She is telling us what @TheDemocrats are actually doing. — Mike Sperrazza (@MikeASperrazza) November 8, 2023

If you want to know what the Democrats are doing just listen to what they accuse Trump of.

