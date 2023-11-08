Projection Detected! Hillary Rants About Hitler, Trump and Efforts to Jail Political Opponents

Karine Jean-Pierre Tries to Clean Up After Another Awful Response at the WH...
Doug P.  |  1:17 PM on November 08, 2023
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton remains consumed by bitterness and anger after enduring this collapse of overconfidence seven years ago:

Advertisement

Then, just a few days later:

Fast-forward the clock seven years, and has Hillary gotten over it? NEIN!

Naturally the morons on the panel of "The View" nodded in vacuous agreement.

The big talking point on the Left is now that Trump will go after political opponents if voters put him back in the White House, which is incredibly ironic coming from the side that's trying to put a political opponent in jail.

Hillary of course can't throw herself into that comparison because she was never duly elected president.

Advertisement

It broke her, and then some.

Clinton trying to compare Trump to Hitler while there are people in her own party who basically support Hamas is something else.

If you want to know what the Democrats are doing just listen to what they accuse Trump of.

*** 

