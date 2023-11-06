Your Media, Ladies & Gentlemen: ABC News Describes Insurrection-y Pro-Palestinian Protest...
Adam Schiff's Warning About 'What a Would-Be Dictator Tells You' Backfires on Biden...
Israel’s Version of SNL Takes Aim at Woke, Hamas-Sympathizing Students
Germany Earns The Ultimate Facepalm: Anne Frank Daycare Center To Be Renamed
Look on Neil deGrasse Tyson's Face As Bill Maher Blasts Him for Placating...
Just Stop Oil Protestors Decided to Go After Another Famous Painting
People Can't Help But Notice the Nat'l Media Yawning After WH Protest Featuring...
Guess How Many of Those Pro-Hamas ‘Protestors’ Were Arrested in D.C. Over the...
Wait, WHAT Did He Say? John Fetterman's Response When Heckled for Supporting Israel...
Now why oh WHY would they do THAT?! Google Allegedly Censoring Nashville Shooter's...
Compare & Contrast TIME Mag's Covers of Hamas Attacks to Israel's Response
Ayanna Pressley DRAGGED Spectacularly for 'Miss Me With Your Thoughts and Prayers' Gun...
Here’s What Happened When People Learned What Supporting Hamas Really Means
Eric Swalwell Served Up a Nice, Refreshing Glass of STFU Juice After Accusing...

Dana Loesch Offers Antony 'Don't Do It' Blinken a Lesson in 'Peace Through Strength'

Doug P.  |  3:15 PM on November 06, 2023

Over the weekend, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a message (possibly accompanied by a strongly worded letter) for any terrorists thinking of attacking in the Middle East: "Don't do it"

Advertisement

In addition, I had a good, productive, candid meeting with Prime Minister al-Sudani, and there were really two areas of focus for me in that meeting.  The first was to reaffirm our commitment to our partnership with Iraq.  We’ve made tremendous progress with Iraq in recent years, particularly working with the Iraqi Government on everything from economic reform to energy independence to helping to strengthen its institutions, building respect for human rights, and not only the security aspect of the relationship – all of these different aspects.  We call that 360 degrees, and we’re committed to it.  So we did a – we had a discussion about that and the progress we’ve made.

At the same time, it was very important to send a very clear message to anyone who might seek to take advantage of the conflict in Gaza to threaten our personnel here or anywhere else in the region:  Don’t do it.  I made very clear that the attacks, the threats coming from the militia that are aligned with Iran are totally unacceptable and we will take every necessary step to protect our people.  We’re not looking for conflict with Iran – we’ve made that very clear – but we’ll do what’s necessary to protect our personnel, be they military or civilian.

It didn't appear that Blinken's "don't do it" warning was being heeded this weekend: 

Recommended

Look on Neil deGrasse Tyson's Face As Bill Maher Blasts Him for Placating Woke Ideology is EVERYTHING
Sam J.
Advertisement

Maybe "don't do it and we really mean it" is in order. 

Dana Loesch called the Blinken approach "Nike light" and suggested a stronger approach inspired in the movie "Tropic Thunder." 

Watch/listen:

It's worth a try, Secretary Blinken!

He certainly is. 

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Look on Neil deGrasse Tyson's Face As Bill Maher Blasts Him for Placating Woke Ideology is EVERYTHING
Sam J.
Adam Schiff's Warning About 'What a Would-Be Dictator Tells You' Backfires on Biden & the Dems
Doug P.
Your Media, Ladies & Gentlemen: ABC News Describes Insurrection-y Pro-Palestinian Protest As 'Passionate'
Amy Curtis
Germany Earns The Ultimate Facepalm: Anne Frank Daycare Center To Be Renamed
Grateful Calvin
Steven Crowder Drops Part of Nashville Shooter's Manifesto and Guess We Know WHY They Hid It; Updated
Sam J.
People Can't Help But Notice the Nat'l Media Yawning After WH Protest Featuring Signs with Swastikas
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Look on Neil deGrasse Tyson's Face As Bill Maher Blasts Him for Placating Woke Ideology is EVERYTHING Sam J.
Advertisement