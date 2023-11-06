Dana Loesch Offers Antony 'Don't Do It' Blinken a Lesson in 'Peace Through Strength'

Over the weekend, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a message (possibly accompanied by a strongly worded letter) for any terrorists thinking of attacking in the Middle East: "Don't do it":

In addition, I had a good, productive, candid meeting with Prime Minister al-Sudani, and there were really two areas of focus for me in that meeting. The first was to reaffirm our commitment to our partnership with Iraq. We’ve made tremendous progress with Iraq in recent years, particularly working with the Iraqi Government on everything from economic reform to energy independence to helping to strengthen its institutions, building respect for human rights, and not only the security aspect of the relationship – all of these different aspects. We call that 360 degrees, and we’re committed to it. So we did a – we had a discussion about that and the progress we’ve made. At the same time, it was very important to send a very clear message to anyone who might seek to take advantage of the conflict in Gaza to threaten our personnel here or anywhere else in the region: Don’t do it. I made very clear that the attacks, the threats coming from the militia that are aligned with Iran are totally unacceptable and we will take every necessary step to protect our people. We’re not looking for conflict with Iran – we’ve made that very clear – but we’ll do what’s necessary to protect our personnel, be they military or civilian.

It didn't appear that Blinken's "don't do it" warning was being heeded this weekend:

BREAKING: The number of attacks on U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria rose significantly over the weekend, from 30 to 38 in total, according to @PentagonPresSec



# of service members wounded also rose, to 46 in total, as troops continued to report injuries from the Oct 17-18 attacks — Lara Seligman (@laraseligman) November 6, 2023

Maybe "don't do it and we really mean it" is in order.

So, Biden administration officials saying “don’t” doesn’t seem to be working… https://t.co/GDZEauOXeO — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 6, 2023

Dana Loesch called the Blinken approach "Nike light" and suggested a stronger approach inspired in the movie "Tropic Thunder."

Watch/listen:

Given the Biden Admin's weak responses to potential terrorists, @DLoesch gets inspiration from Les Grossman from Tropic Thunder for peace through strength 🌴 #DanaRadio



Podcast: https://t.co/HHFoIyoQxb pic.twitter.com/LMmujKktLJ — The Dana Show (@DanaLoeschRadio) November 6, 2023

It's worth a try, Secretary Blinken!

Les Grossman is better at messaging. https://t.co/vlsHVpN6DD — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 6, 2023

He certainly is.

***

